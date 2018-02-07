‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Dressed As Gabi To Kill Andre, Mental Illness To Blame

Days of Our Lives spoilers are shocking fans this week. One report suggests that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) may actually be the person who killed Andre DiMera, and the reason behind the murder will reportedly stun viewers.

According to a February 7 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Abigail may eventually be revealed as Andre’s murderer, and it could all be traced back to her mental illness. As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Rafe and Eli found security footage from the day that Andre was murdered that suggests Gabi is guilty. In the video, a woman with a similar build, hairstyle, and coat as Gabi is seen leaving Andre’s office with the lid to Tony’s urn, which was the murder weapon. Gabi has sworn that the person on the tape is not her, but things aren’t looking good.

Days of Our Lives spoilers have been suggesting that someone may have dressed like Gabi in order to frame her for the murder. However, there could be a very different reason behind the murder. If Abigail’s mental illness has led her to have dissociative identity disorder she may have actually taken on Gabi’s personality. If this is the case, Abigail acting as Gabi may have killed Andre in retaliation for stealing the Gabi Chic company.

Abigail’s mental health has been a major storyline for Days of Our Lives in the past, and with rumors that Ben Weston is on his way back to Salem in the future, it seems that the report may have a bit of possibility to it. Some viewers originally believed that Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) could have been the one dressed like Gabi in order to cover her tracks, but Abigail having a split personality would be a much more exciting, dramatic, and possibly enticing storyline.

In the latest #DAYS, a stunning murder rocks Salem!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/s4eUIhufeY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 20, 2018

In addition, if Abigail is the person who did kill Andre due to her mental illness, she would likely not spend time in prison due to an insanity defense. However, she would probably have to return to a mental hospital to deal with her issues.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.