Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Merchandise Now For Sale, See The Limited Edition Collection!

Royal fans will be excited to get their hands on the new merchandise released to commemorate Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. William Edwards Home, a renowned ceramics company in England, has just released a stunning set of China less than three months away from the upcoming royal wedding.

The limited edition collection includes a coaster, mug, plate, teacup and saucer, and pillbox. According to Hello!, the items are skillfully handcrafted from fine bone china and feature a design fit for a prince and princess.

The pieces are in the color of pale pastel eau de nil mica embellished with real platinum and 22-carat gold. At the center of each piece are Prince Harry and Meghan’s initials, intertwined to look like a crest. The coaster and the 21cm plate have a text that reads: “To celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle — 2018.”

William Edwards Home is known for its luxurious tableware collections, used by some of the country’s top fine dining restaurants. The British royal family is said to be a fan of the brand, with Prince Charles reportedly commisioning several pieces.

According to the company’s website, its makers made sure to include National Emblems of the United Kingdom in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding merchandise. Roses, thistles, shamrocks and daffodils can be seen in the decor to symbolize its national significance.

Gold coronets are around the border, and the National Emblems of the United Kingdom; Rose, Thistle, Shamrock and Daffodil sit proudly amidst the scrolling to further enhance the items.

We are so looking forward to the #RoyalWedding of HRH #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle ???????? To celebrate, we have created a limited edition commemorative collection of fine #bonechina. Each exquisite item in the range has been hand-decorated in England ????https://t.co/PiewMIBi12 pic.twitter.com/UOZfi1j13M — William Edwards Home (@WEdwardsHome) February 5, 2018

Royal fans will be pleased to know that the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding mementos are reasonably priced. The prices range from £15 (around $20) for a coaster to £45 ($65) for the pillbox and teacup and saucer set.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will take place on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. According to Us Weekly,the wedding will be televised worldwide for all fans to see.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the announcement of their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Currently, the couple is busy with official joint royal engagements leading up to their nuptials. They were last seen on Feb. 1, where they attended their first evening event for the Endeavor Fund Awards in London. Kensington Palace has announced that on Feb. 13, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to go to Scotland. They are scheduled to visit Edinburgh castle and attend the Scottish Year of Young People reception.