‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Wed., Feb. 7: Brady And Eve’s Date, Claire Intrigued, And Lani Confesses

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, February 7 reveal an interesting day in Salem. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) go on a date. Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) is intrigued by a secret. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) confesses. Also, someone is arrested for murder, but are they really guilty?

According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers reveal that on today’s episode, Brady and Eve go out on a date. Even though they are at war over business, they have an attraction to one another. They have already made it into the bedroom on more than one occasion. Brady is trying to convince himself and others that he is playing Eve. However, in a recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actor hinted that Brady could have real feelings.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that even though they will act like a couple, things won’t last. When Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) comes back in May, she will work with Eve. The two women contact a shady attorney in order to get revenge against the Kiriakis family.

It is also revealed that on Wednesday, Claire Brady will be intrigued. She figures out that Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) have a secret. She is determined to figure out what the two are hiding. Is it something innocent or could it be part of another explosive storyline?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Valerie Grant’s (Vanessa Williams) talk with Lani will have results. The pregnant detective ends up going to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and confessing. Even though she is not sure who the father of her child is, there is a chance that Eli could be the baby daddy. However, what will this do to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and his recovery from contemplating suicide?

DOOL spoilers tease that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) gets arrested for Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Video footage shows Gabi at the scene of the crime. However, the Latina insists that she didn’t kill Andre. There is a rumor that the fashionista could be framed. If this is the case, who is the real killer? Can Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Eli Grant help her escape a second murder conviction?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.