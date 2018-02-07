Tyler Baltierra Angry That People Think His Emotional Video Has To Do With A Cheating Admission

Tyler Baltierra is going through a rough time these days, as Catelynn Lowell continues to get treatment for what she calls childhood issues. Many Teen Mom OG fans believe that Catelynn may be dealing with issues stemming from postpartum depression, but on social media, Catelynn revealed she was struggling with childhood issues. She had no desire to share what those childhood issues were all about. But one can imagine that Tyler knows all about it, as these two have been together since middle school. As it turns out, Tyler himself is struggling, and he opened up about his feelings on social media. However, the emotional video quickly became all about the cheating rumors that have surfaced recently.

In the video, Baltierra talks about how it is a bad day, as he doesn’t like to see Nova cry as she misses her mother. However, some tabloids twisted the story, writing that he’s crying after the cheating rumors surfaced. This, of course, made Tyler look guilty, so he decided to fight back. According to a new tweet, Tyler Baltierra stated that his emotional video has absolutely nothing to do with cheating. The video is not him crying because he cheated and regrets his actions.

“Omg! That wasn’t AT ALL what I was upset about. I was upset because it’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away!” Tyler Baltierra revealed on Twitter, upset that his emotional video about having a hard day was turned into something else.

Tyler revealed that it is hard for him to explain to Nova where her mother is. Catelynn is clearly devoted to her treatment, as she knows it is hard for Nova that she’s gone. Tyler also revealed that it is hard to explain to Nova that her mother won’t be coming home anytime soon, as she’s getting the necessary help in order to be a good mother. The two have thought about having more children, so this treatment could help her deal with issues to avoid having a second round of postpartum depression.

Tyler Baltierra is currently at home in Michigan with the couple’s young daughter, Nova. No word on how long Catelynn is staying in treatment. She had previously gone to treatment but realized she needed to go back. She left in mid-January.