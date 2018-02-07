Carrie Underwood And Husband Mike Fisher Reportedly ‘Trying’ For Another Baby After Her Reported Fall

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are allegedly trying for another baby in the wake of her recent injury, an incident which left her with a broken right wrist and between 40 to 50 stitches in her face. According to reports, the couple are ready for a big family and are supposedly looking to give their son, Isaiah, a little brother or sister in the run up to his third birthday later this month.

That’s according to a new report by Us Weekly, as the outlet is claiming that Carrie and Mike are allegedly setting their minds to baby No. 2 and could potentially welcome a second child into the world later this year.

Just days after Fisher confirmed that he would be returning to the NHL, around six months after he announced his retirement, an insider claimed this week that the couple are focused on getting pregnant again.

“Everyone around [Carrie] knows she wants a big family,” the source said of the seven-time Grammy winner, adding that she and Mike are “always trying for another baby.”

Amid reports that their marriage is stronger than ever right now in the wake of Carrie’s fall in November, the insider added that the couple are the envy of all their friends when it comes to their almost 8-year marriage.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

“Carrie and Mike have a great life and a very strong marriage — one that their friends envy,” said the source. “They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.”

Notably, the star has been sharing a slew of sweet insights into her life at home with her husband and son on Instagram lately, including an impossibly cute video of Fisher reading Bible stories to their son, who will turn 3-years-old on February 27.

Though Underwood hasn’t yet publicly comments on the site’s latest report suggesting she’s focused on getting pregnant again, it was only last year that the country superstar confirmed that she and Mike would like to have another baby.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April 2017, Underwood made it pretty clear that she and Fisher want to give Isaiah a little brother or sister.

“We’re on God’s good timing or whatever you might call it,” Carrie responded when asked about the possibility of baby No. 2. “I’m just trying to figure out where life’s going to take me next.”

Just a few months earlier, she shared a similar sentiment about expanding her family in a cover feature for Redbook magazine.

“Since [Mike’s] kind of nearing the end and won’t be traveling so much, we’re like, ‘We can figure it out for not that long.’ You make it work,” Carrie told the magazine of another baby in October 2016.

“When I was pregnant [with Isaiah], I thought, ‘How am I going to go on the road? How am I going to keep doing my job?'” she recalled. “I had to just give it to God and stop worrying about it. Sure enough, we figured it out.”

Notably, the country superstar was hounded by pregnancy rumors for much of 2017, though she always shut down the speculation she was pregnant with her second child.

Underwood even joked back in July that she’d been accused of “being preggers” but instead just had a “food baby” because she’d been eating too much Mexican food during her downtime in between albums.

While the star hasn’t confirmed or denied reports she and her husband are trying to expand their family, Carrie is currently in the studio working on her sixth album. She confirmed in a December 31 blog post that she believes her upcoming new material is her best yet.

As reported by Variety, after fans learned that she may look a little different when she steps back into the spotlight, Carrie said that she was heading back into the studio in early January.

“I especially can’t wait for you to hear the new music I’ve been working on,” Underwood teased, shortly before dropping her NBC Super Bowl and Olympics song with Ludacris. The track, titled “The Champion,” is currently at the top spot on U.S. iTunes.

“I truly believe it’ll be my best work yet!” Carrie said.