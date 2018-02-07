‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Author Addresses Jamie Dornan And Dakota Johnson Feud Rumors

Last year, various tabloids reported that Fifty Shades Freed stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson weren’t speaking because of her “diva-like behavior” on the set, but it turns out the story wasn’t true, and the two actors get along just fine. Trilogy author E.L. James has revealed that the co-stars became good friends while filming the sexy flicks and worked very well together.

Dornan And Johnson’s Chemistry

The Express is reporting that James – the 54-year-old who wrote the books that have become a big-screen phenomenon – says the friendship between Dornan and Johnson is most evident in the final film because their chemistry is “off the charts.”

Both actors have spoken highly of each other in different interviews, with Dornan saying they used humor to get through shooting the tougher scenes. Meanwhile, Johnson, who plays Anastasia Steele, said Dornan brought sophistication and a sense of humor to the role of Christian Grey, and she thinks that was very important.

She added that the Christian could have come across as cold and shut off, but Dornan brought warmth to it, which added a lot to the project.

Dornan Thinks Of Johnson As A “Sister”

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dornan said that even though it sounds bad, he and Johnson have more of a brother-sister relationship since he is married, and she has been in multiple relationships while they filmed the trilogy.

He says that they have a mutual love and respect for each other, and after shooting so many steamy scenes, they know one another quite well.

While they shot the “sex stuff,” Dornan says that the crew kept the set closed and minimized how many people needed to be there. He also admitted that he wore a bag over his private area to protect his modesty during the more revealing shots.

Freed Is A Thriller

The third movie is more of an action flick than the first two, and Dornan says that even though there is plenty of sex, there is more of a thriller aspect this time around. He added that there is a lot more happening in this movie, which features car chases and a kidnapping.

The third and final film is expected to dominate the box office this weekend, but it isn’t likely that it will earn as much as its predecessors Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker.

Fifty Shades Freed premieres in theaters nationwide on February 9.