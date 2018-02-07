Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Urged To Host 2018 ACM Awards After Luke Bryan’s Firing

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani may be two of the biggest names in music, but could they soon be adding award show host to their resumes? Ever since Dierks Bentley confirmed earlier this week that he and Luke Bryan had been “fired” as hosts of the country music awards show, fans are now urging Gwen and Blake to take over hosting duties.

Social media users began to campaign for the twosome to steer the awards on Twitter this week, suggesting that the couple would be the perfect replacements for Luke and Dierks.

Twitter was flooded with suggestions that Shelton – who will be returning to his role as a coach on The Voice later this month – and Stefani should be named the new hosts, as fans pushed the twosome’s names into the fold.

“New thought. @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani co-host @ACMawards. Probs not but it’s a fun idea,” suggested music journalist Billy Dukes of the loved-up couple on February 6.

“Who should be the next ACM Awards host or hosts? My answer: Blake and Gwen,” a fan of the twosome then tweeted, linking to a Taste of Country poll which lists the duo as potential possible co-hosts. “What do you think?”

A slew of fans then responded to the question, making it pretty clear that they’d love to see the twosome up on stage together when the music awards return in April.

Kevin Winter / Gwen Stefani

“I agree Blake and Gwen,” Twitter @NancyFlint12 said of the possibility of the two hosting the show together, while @sherylalgoria responded this week, “agreed agreed agreeeeed” with four thumbs up emojis.

“Uhm if Blake and Gwen actually hosted, I’d flip,” another then responded on social media, showing their support for the couple potentially taking on the gig.

Notably, the Taste of Country fan poll currently has Gwen and Blake far in the lead as the duo fans most want to see co-hosting the award show. Stefani and Shelton are beating out big name acts like married couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and duo Florida Georgia Line.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Shelton and Stefani haven’t yet responded to their fans’ call to have them host the ACM Awards this year, though the speculation began after Dierks Bentley claimed during Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on February 5 that he and Luke had both been “fired” from their role as hosts.

“That’s over,” the singer said when asked about the country music award show, per Billboard. “We got fired. Is that not common knowledge?”

Though there’s no official word just yet on who will take Bentley and Bryan’s place, as fans will likely remember, Blake has already hosted the Las Vegas award show multiple times in the past before finding love with Stefani.

The “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer first took on the co-hosting role in 2011. Seven years ago, Shelton steered the awards alongside fellow country superstar Reba McEntire and they then teamed up again the following year in 2012.

Reba then stepped down from the gig in 2013, which is when Shelton served as co-host for the first time alongside Bryan until he decided to leave in 2015, making way for Dierks Bentley.

It’s not yet clear who will be taking Bryan and Bentley’s place as ACM Awards co-hosts for 2018 or if Shelton and Stefani are actually being considered by the Academy of Country Music amid speculation, though the awards are set to air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15, 2018.