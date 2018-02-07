Kylie Jenner Picks Stormi’s Name Before Birth, Kardashian-Jenner Clan Showers Baby With Pricey Gifts [Rumors]

Kylie Jenner just dropped yet another shocking revelation! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star prompted a frenzy once more when she revealed her daughter’s name — Stormi.

And while everyone is still curious about the unusual moniker, TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott actually picked out the name months before their daughter arrived.

The outlet claimed that one of the famous Kardashian sisters purchased a $580 gray baby alpaca blanket as a present for the new parents back in January. Apparently, the customized blanket has the name “Stormi” embroidered in black.

Interestingly, some fans have correctly guessed what Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby’s name would be long before her birth on February 1.

According to E! News, Twitter user BreanneDurbin confidently predicted that the couple will name their daughter “Stormy” on December 31. Shortly after that, another user, sdpoole1, corrected the name and spelled it a bit differently — “Stormie.”

It remains unclear how these fans knew about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s name choice, but one of them recently declared, “You heard it here first.”

Prior to Kylie Jenner’s revelation of her daughter’s name, several name suggestions surfaced online, including Butterfly, Mariposa, and Posie. However, none of them came even close to Stormi.

I'm predicting it now, @KylieJenner and @trvisXX baby's name will be Stormy RT if you agree #prediction — Breanne Durbin (@BreanneDurbin) January 1, 2018

Meanwhile, TMZ revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner clan showered baby Stormi with expensive gifts. According to the website, the famous family is dropping some serious cash for luxurious baby items.

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, allegedly spent around $3,000 at Petit Tresor on various baby stuff. The iconic transgender reportedly purchased items such as $250 diaper bag for both Kylie and Travis. The doting grandparent also bought a $1,500 black and white stroller, as well as a $1,000 white rocking sheep made from authentic sheepskin.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The Life of Kylie star, who gave birth at Cedars Sinai, is reportedly enjoying her new role as a mother. Reports claimed that the lip kit mogul is “elated and overjoyed” about having her baby girl and feels like being a mother is her true calling.

The first-time mom is allegedly going to continue to lay low to spend more time with Stormi and bond with her family.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott started dating in April 2017. The couple has yet to confirm if they plan to take their relationship to the next level anytime soon.