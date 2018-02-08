Watch The Fantastic SpaceX’s Starman Riding A Tesla Roadster, Travels In Space [Video]

SpaceX’s Starman and the Tesla Roadster were aboard the Falcon Heavy rocket, which was launched successfully from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Tuesday, February 6. And now the SpaceX’s mannequin wearing the latest spacesuit rides the Tesla Roadster and journeys in the space for adventure.

Some space enthusiasts have seen the Falcon Heavy second stage burn rocketed into space. And the Starman and the Tesla Roadster are now heading to the asteroid belt.

SpaceX has a live telecast of the Starman mannequin riding the Tesla Roadster that lasted for more than four hours. You can view the video below, which is available on the SpaceX YouTube page.

Elon Musk, the SpaceX’s founder and CEO, said that the car was blasting David Bowie’s “Life on Mars” as it traveled in the solar system. The name Starman, which was named by Musk, comes from another song by David Bowie, according to Space.

In the video, you could see the Starman clad with SpaceX’s new spacesuit riding the red roadster. You could also spot the fantastic views of the planet Earth in the webcast.

Musk said that Tesla’s battery could last for about 12 hours after liftoff. Probably, the live views from Starman could end around 3:45 a.m. EST (0845 GMT) on Wednesday (Feb. 7). He further said that after that, it is going to be out there in the compact space for maybe millions of years. He added that it might be discovered by some alien race.

Starman and the car are expected to continue traveling and might cross the orbit of Mars and head to the asteroid belt. They would probably trap on several rocks there. The fate of the Starman and the Tesla Roadster in the space remains unseen and unclear.

Live Views of Starman https://t.co/G335kvVsta — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Mr. Musk’s motives about the launching were questioned by some people. He said that it was just done in the spirit of fun.

He described it as silly and fun, and he said that silly and fun things are important. He further said that it is a regular car in space and he likes the absurdity of it. He also said that usually they launch a block of concrete or something and that is boring, as noted by TechCrunch.