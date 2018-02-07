Obi-Wan Kenobi’s ‘Star Wars’ Film Might Happen, ‘The Last Jedi’ Director Rian Johnson Not Interested To Helm

There is little doubt that there will be more Star Wars projects in the future, including a joint effort between Lucasfilm and the Game of Thrones producers. However, most fans are more interested in the standalone film that is expected to follow Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as Episode IX. Could Obi-Wan Kenobi’s origin story possibly be the most exciting Star Wars movie in the spin-off trilogy?

Fans certainly have high hopes for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s standalone film although it is still unclear whether Ewan McGregor will return as the Jedi Master. In addition to that, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has revealed that he is not interested in working on the spin-off movie at all.

The idea of Rian Johnson directing the Obi-Wan Kenobi film might be a welcome one for most fans who enjoyed Star Wars: The Last Jedi. However, the filmmaker has confessed that he would rather be working on his next big projects.

Rian Johnson recently spoke to Collider about working on Star Wars 8. The director of The Last Jedi stated that he wants to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi’s standalone film but is unable to commit to helming the project.

“Right now, I’m just focused on the new trilogy. Isn’t that enough? God, man, I’d love to see that movie.”

Rian Johnson’s enthusiasm for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s standalone film is pretty similar to how fans reacted when the project was confirmed. Unfortunately, Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to confirm whether Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the Jedi Master in the Star Wars spin-off movie. Nevertheless, people are hoping that the new film will focus on Ben Kenobi’s life on Tatooine after he brought baby Luke Skywalker to Owen and Beru Lars.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

It might still be a long wait for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s standalone film. In the meantime, fans can expect to learn more about Han Solo in the next Star Wars movie. The trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story was recently released. The video offered a first look at Alden Ehrenreich as the young Corellian who would eventually become Kylo Ren’s father.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere on May 25. The Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2020.