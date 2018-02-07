Travis Scott Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct After Provoking A Riot During His Concert

American rapper Travis Scott recently pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges against him after being the cause of a riot during his concert at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers in May 2017. The new baby daddy allegedly encouraged the crowd to rush the stage during the show, which injured several concertgoers. The singer-songwriter was arrested after the concert and was taken to Benton County Jail, although he was released shortly on a citation.

Atty. Doug Norwood, who represented Travis Scott, said that the charges were dismissed after he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and the case against him was resolved through negotiations in January, Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. According to the news publication, the new dad was charged with “inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.” Atty. Jon Nelson also said that the “Antidote” singer felt bad that several people were hurt, but he was willing to pay the restitution.

According to court documents, Travis Scott, who was referred as Jacques Webster (his real name) paid Selena Martinez of Springdale $3,175.65, and Luis Lara, a sheriff deputy in Benton County, $3,649.66. These two said they were injured during the concert fiasco. According to authorities, many concertgoers were injured but were treated immediately at the scene.

“They overcharged him. They tried to get him for inciting a riot. The video did not show any of that.”

Me and Astro boy soon rise A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Feb 2, 2018 at 10:45am PST

However, Norwood said that Travis Scott was overcharged including one that says he incited a riot, but the lawyer said it didn’t show in the video. In return, the rapper pleaded guilty to the lowest charge. He wasn’t asked to return to Arkansas although he was required to pay $640 in court expenses. The lawyer also believes that the disorderly conduct charge against Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy will be expunged sooner or later.

Travis Scott has had different charges before, including the Lollapalooza show in August 2015 when he encouraged the crowd to also rush the stage. Many people climbed over the security barricades. His show was halted after the audience stormed the stage and joined him. He was then arrested by the Chicago Police Department.

After a few months of dating, Travis Scott became a father on February 1 to a baby girl with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The lip mogul announced on February 6 that they named their daughter Stormi Webster.