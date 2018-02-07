Kailyn Lowry Launches Her Vlog ‘Kail And The Chaos’ After Denying That She Is Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’: Here’s Why

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 has decided to show a “different angle” of her life story than what is being featured in the MTV reality series in a new vlog called Kail and the Chaos, and it is starting to look like it is filled with lots of mayhem.

According to InTouch Weekly, the 25-year-old mother of three will be starring in her own vlog series on YouTube that will focus on her daily life as a single mom to Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

Produced by the Teen Mom 2 star herself, with the help of Cabrell Cooper, Kail and the Chaos promises to take viewers “on the journey throughout Kailyn Lowry’s chaotic life” that “will be sure to capture your attention.”

Previously, the Hustle and Heart author sparked speculations that she might be leaving the show after she expressed her deepest gratitude towards MTV for all that they have given her in a Twitter post on Monday.

“So as crazy as it can be, thanks for the opportunity… which ultimately made me want to work for even more (other) opportunities @MTV,” she wrote.

This got fans wondering whether she has decided to make Teen Mom 2 Season 5 her last.

Wait are you leaving Teen Mom 2? ???? — Catherine???????????? (@This_Shawdie) February 6, 2018

In response, Kail explained to her fans that she was only expressing her thoughts about the MTV reality series that gave her what might be the biggest break of her career and that she won’t be leaving the show anytime soon.

Not that i know of! lol. Just tweeting my thoughts after watching tonight! https://t.co/WqOVVbwHGa — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 6, 2018

Even so, the 25-year-old reality TV personality appeared to be taking over the controls at how her life will be portrayed as she decided to start a vlog of her own to show the action that may not be featured in the MTV show.

Speaking to Blasting News, Kailyn Lowy discussed the reason why she opted to have a video blog that is separate from the show.

“Life is chaotic as a single mom of 3 boys and I think I wanted to show a different angle of my life than what’s on TV.”

According to the outlet, Kail and the Chaos is expected to be closer to reality and won’t be “edited for maximum drama” compared to the “other shows” she has starred in since she would be the one approving which parts of her life would be included in the show.

And, sure enough, fans of the reality star received the vlog’s trailer well and would soon be treated to a new episode.

OMG … you didn’t !!!! AWESOME… I was thinking how cool a spin-off called Kail’s chaos would be after your Live today.. — Sherri Nafus (@iamkarchie) February 7, 2018

Kail and the Chaos official YouTube channel has received over 2,000 subscriptions as of the writing of this article.