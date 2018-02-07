Robert Pattinson Flashes Abs As Ex Girlfriend FKA Twigs Asks For Love And Katy Perry Rethinks Lyrics

Now that he is single, Robert Pattinson is taking advantage of his freedom as much as he can. After months of being linked to various women – Katy Perry, Kristen Stewart, and a mystery blonde – he has now treated himself to a solo beach vacation in Antigua, an island frequented by celebrities like Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow. While his ex-girlfriend, FKA twigs, is asking for more love on her Instagram account, it looks like the 31-year-old actor is fine cultivating his new life.

The Twilight star dated the British singer for over three years before calling the relationship off this past fall. While the reasons for their breakup have not been confirmed by either party, the word on the street is that the distance and busy schedules have eaten their love away.

“He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” a source told People Magazine. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”

There have been some talks of Robert and FKA twigs getting back together, but with the advent of 2018, it looks like a reunion is becoming less and less likely.

So it was not a big surprise when the Good Time actor was seen taking some time away from the brutally cold London weather. He was spotted working out on a beach in Antigua shirtless, which got all the tongues in Hollywood wagging.

“Wearing simple black shorts and a pair of dark sunglasses, Pattinson hit the sand on the Caribbean island for a grueling exercise routine that included running and lifting weights,” reports People Magazine. “The results of his hard work were on display, with his chiseled abs in full view.”

While Robert is enjoying his freedom, it looks like his ex-girlfriend is longing for love to come back into her life. In her latest Instagram update, she wrote a short poem that expressed that she is in “season” for romance.

Ever since the breakup, FKA twigs has been uploading more personal notes on Instagram that reveal her day-to-day self.

Another person that Robert left behind was Katy Perry. In the past few weeks, the rumors of them dating have intensified after they were spotted having a romantic dinner in Los Angeles.

“Katy would dive into a relationship with Rob in seconds, but she feels she is in Rob’s friend zone,” a source told Hollywood Life. “And she is right because Rob is scared to pull the trigger because he doesn’t want to get into a full relationship with the possibility to make things complicated and maybe end up losing a lifelong friend if they were to break up.”

But the thing that seems more pressing in Katy’s life is the fact that the lyrics of her old songs are coming back to haunt her. Right now, she is in hot water over “I Kissed A Girl,” the song that got her famous, because it did not do much good for the LGBTQ community.

“I think we’ve really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years. We’ve come a long way,” she said in defense, according to Huffington Post. “Bisexuality wasn’t as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity […] Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What’s true for you can evolve.”