Shannon Beador Still Calls Herself David Beador’s Wife On Social Media: What’s Their Relationship Status?

Shannon Beador announced that her marriage to David Beador was over on the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. When they were filming the previous season, Shannon revealed that David Beador was pulling away from her. Shannon also pointed out that she and David weren’t holding hands anymore and she felt abandoned by her husband. He didn’t seem to understand what she was feeling, but it sounds like they worked out their issues by filing for a legal separation. Beador revealed the news on the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special.

Shannon revealed that she had found a new home and by all means, it sounds like Beador is moving on as a single woman. But there are some things that indicate that she may still be open to working things out with David. On her Twitter profile, Shannon still has two photos of her and her husband together. But according to a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador is now revealing that she’s living in a new house. In other words, she and David aren’t living together but she still calls herself David’s wife on social media almost a year after they have separated. David isn’t on social media, so he doesn’t share his relationship status with the public.

“When you don’t have enough room in your new house for 20 kids, you put together your DIY Coachella theme in the garage!” Shannon Beador revealed in an Instagram post, where she showed a video of her garage just this week.

It sounds like she’s living in her own home. She revealed that she was done with David when she was filming the reunion special and she was trying to find her feet again. She had been with him for years, and now they had to separate their lives. Shannon has revealed that she moved into a new home and she shared a video of that new home this week. In other words, it doesn’t sound like she and David are getting back together and moving into a shared home. Of course, it is possible that Shannon Beador simply hasn’t updated on social media. She could have focused on her weight loss journey, as she recently opened up about gaining 40 pounds after her drama with Vicki Gunvalson and her marriage.

Shannon Beador is currently filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County where fans will see a brand new side of her.