Jenelle Evans Denies Pregnancy; Posts Photos Of Her Belly

Jenelle Evans has been fighting pregnancy rumors for the past several months. Rumors started after fans noticed a pouch in her belly last year, and have continued unfettered.

Although the rumors have died down, they picked back up again when Jenelle Evans posted photos of herself and her husband, David Eason, throwing a family bash for their one-year-old daughter, Ensley. In the photo, fans saw a tiny baby bump and questioned if she was pregnant.

She was then caught deleting several comments from friends that said they couldn’t wait until she announced her pregnancy with “Baby D” and that they were so excited.

Since then, Jenelle has been attempting to prove fans wrong by denying the pregnancy rumors. Previously, she did this by taking a pregnancy test on air during an interview with Wetpaint. Some fans, however, believed that she had faked the test since she didn’t actually use the bathroom on camera and that she had switched them while off-camera.

Now, Jenelle has taken to her Facebook to let fans know she and David aren’t expecting. She recently posted a photo of herself lying down on the grass with her ab muscles showing, with a caption saying that she is “not pregnant.”

Fans have worried about Jenelle Evans bringing in further children into her home, and have hoped out loud that the star isn’t having any more kids. The reality TV personality recently told her fans that she had surgery and that’s why her belly looked slightly distended, but she has been at the gym making her stomach as flat as possible.

Rumors also circulated that Jenelle Evans was expecting after fans noticed a slight “baby bump” during her wedding, but she denied those rumors as well.

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have been criticized for their parenting skills all over social media. Most recently, fans have suggested that there is something wrong with their daughter’s head and that she should be wearing a helmet to have it corrected.

Others have stated that the pair ignore or even abuse Jenelle’s son from a previous relationship, Kaiser. Fans were aghast when on a recent Teen Mom 2 episode, Kaiser was seen being cursed at and dragged away from the couple by the top of his arm.