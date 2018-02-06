Kailyn Lowry Comparing Herself To Jenelle Evans: Does ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Think She’s Better Than Her Co-Star?

Kailyn Lowry has focused on her son, Lux Russell, over the past couple of months and she recently revealed that her son had turned six months old. For many, it seems like it was yesterday that Lowry announced she was pregnant with Chris Lopez’s baby. At the time, many thought that she was carrying Javi Marroquin’s baby, as the two had a troublesome relationship. From what Javi kept saying, it sounded like he really wanted to make things work, but Kailyn was ready to move on from everything. As it turns out, Lowry feels that she made the right decisions in her life, as she was able to raise three boys, get out of what she calls a toxic marriage, and complete a degree.

Over the past couple of weeks, Kailyn has talked to Chelsea DeBoer and even invited Leah Messer onto her podcast. They have even talked about going to Hawaii together. However, it sounds like Kailyn doesn’t have a great relationship with Jenelle Evans. Perhaps it was Evans’ decision to send cease-and-desist letters to her co-stars that ruined the good relationship, but it sounds like Lowry is now discussing Jenelle’s education on Twitter. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that her education can’t be compared to Jenelle’s education.

Jenelle Evans was the first Teen Mom 2 star to get an education and complete a certificate when comparing Evans and Kailyn. However, Jenelle’s education was shorter and based on Kailyn’s comments, it sounds like Evans earned a certificate whereas she has a degree. It sounds like she can’t compare the two, as her education too years to complete. Perhaps Lowry is trying to say that her schooling is better than Jenelle’s certificate in health care. These days, Evans isn’t using her degree, but Lowry has questioned whether she wanted to start a career or return to school. She hasn’t revealed her plans, but it’s possible that she will announce her plans for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. As for Jenelle, she’s a stay-at-home mother and is currently living with her husband and children.

It sounds like Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans won’t become friends anytime soon, as it sounds like Lowry may put herself on a pedestal compared to Evans.