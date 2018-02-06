Toy Story Mania To Stop FastPasses For One Month During Construction Of Toy Story Land At DHS

One of the most popular rides in all of Walt Disney World is about to temporarily stop FastPass+ distribution for a full month due to the construction of a brand new land. Everyone knows that Toy Story Land is set to open in “summer 2018,” but Disney has given nothing more definitive than that. Now, it has been revealed that Toy Story Mania will actually not offer FastPasses at all for a full month due to the work being done.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Toy Story Mania would undergo some track closures over the course of the next few months. The third track would close for a while and then, the other two would close temporarily while work continued on the new land. This would ultimately lead to a very short full closure of the attraction right before Toy Story Land opened.

It now seems as if guests may soon be able to figure out when the opening of the new land may happen due to what’s going on with TSM. According to WDWNT, Toy Story Mania is going to completely do away with FastPass+ reservations for a full month due to the construction.

For those who call into Disney and speak with the reservations department, this has been confirmed.

Danny Cox

For those who call into Disney reservations and ask about the FastPasses for Toy Story Mania, cast members are stating that entry onto the attraction will only be available via the standby queue. A new entrance for the attraction (from the Toy Story Land side) is being created and it calls for some reconfiguration to the current queue.

FastPass+ reservations will be completely unavailable for the dates of April 9 through May 7, 2018. As of this time, the tentative restart date for FastPass+ reservations at Toy Story Mania will be May 8, but of course, that is always subject to change.

It is quite possible that during this time, the attraction will be limited to just one track, but that has not been fully confirmed.

Danny Cox

Anyone staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel can book FastPasses at 60 days out, and the window starting on April 9 is coming up Thursday. This news about Toy Story Mania is coming just in time to let them know that they simply won’t be able to book them.

One of the most anticipated things happening this year at Walt Disney World is the opening of Toy Story Land, and fans are hoping to get more than “summer 2018” soon. With construction, though, there are changes that need to happen and adjustments that need to be made. It’s an attraction that typically has rather long waits and lines, but that may become even worse for the month that FastPasses won’t be offered for it at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.