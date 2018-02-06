Meghan Markle Might Spend Valentine’s Day In Scotland With Future Hubby Prince Harry

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and everyone is wondering how soon-to-be-wed royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be spending it. Prince Harry hasn’t revealed any of his plans for hearts day with his future bride, but it was just revealed that it might take place in Scotland.

Recently, Kensington Palace announced—via its Twitter account— that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be heading to Scotland on February 13. The visit is an official royal engagement, the fifth one the couple has attended since their royal engagement was announced, reported Elle.

Once they land in Scotland, the royal pair will visit Edinburgh. Before the engaged royal couple can start the romance, though, they need to attend several events.

Their first stop will be Edinburgh castle. It would be the first time Meghan Markle will see the castle and its interior. Edinburgh castle will probably be the second palace Ms. Markle visited owned by her future hubby’s royal family. She currently lives on the grounds of Kensington Palace with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry was promoted to Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Marines back in December 2017 and will receive a welcome at Edinburgh castle befitting his rank. The couple will be greeted by the Royal Marines Scotland Band upon arrival. They will stay to watch the One O’Clock Gun fired inside the castle, reported the Daily Mail.

After Edinburgh castle, Ms. Markle and Prince Harry will visit New Town’s Social Bite, which the Express described as a local social enterprise in Scotland. Social Bite feeds homeless people in Scotland. It also employs people who have experienced homelessness.

The royal couple’s last stop will be a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse where a celebration will be held recognizing youth achievements. The celebration is also meant to commemorate Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018, an initiative geared towards inspiring the youth of Scotland.

After ticking off all the royal events, Ms. Markle and Prince Harry are presumably free to spend the rest of their visit to Scotland as they wish. Since it is a day before Valentine’s Day, Prince Harry might have some romantic plans scheduled.

Kensington Palace did not mention if the couple will be staying overnight in Scotland. Meghan Markle could head back to Kensington Palace after their busy day in Scotland since it is only an hour away by plane and five hours by train.