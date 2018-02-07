Many fans have been wondering what could be the main reason behind the delay of the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book. It has been more than seven years since George R.R. Martin released the A Dance with the Dragons novel. However, up until now, the veteran author is keeping details about The Winds of Winter under wraps.

Because of this, avid readers of the popular epic fantasy series could not help but speculate about the real cause of the deferment. As a matter of fact, a Reddit user suggested that George R.R. Martin has intended to delay the release of The Winds of Winter. It was claimed that the 69-year-old New Mexican author is waiting for Game of Thrones to end before he finally releases the much-awaited book.

“I’m inclined to believe GRRM is waiting for the show to conclude before releasing anything he’s finished and/or revising what he’s still writing.”

The theory came a few weeks after it was reported that HBO is preventing George R.R. Martin to launch The Winds of Winter. Another Reddit commenter previously stated that the Nightflyers writer has an “obligation contract” with the network. It was said that the brain behind the Game of Thrones series was ordered not to release any detail about the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series so fans would keep on clamoring about it.

“Holding off the book then allows the readers of the series to get a double fill of excitement by watching the show for initial surprises and then reading for the greater detail.”

The fan added that HBO has been trying its best to keep details about the imminent Game of Thrones Season 8 so the surprise factor would not be ruined. However, Express has previously emphasized that George R.R. Martin has been known for being a slow writer, which is why it comes as no surprise that The Winds of Winter has been delayed many times over.

Meanwhile, previous reports claimed that George R.R. Martin could possibly release The Winds of Winter in September. The Inquisitr shared that the penultimate book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series was named as part of Strand Bookstore’s “20 New Books To Look Forward to in the New Year.” The bookstore listed the novel’s official launch date as September 6.

I’m willing to place money that despite the delay, the final season will finish airing before @GRRMspeaking publishes Winds of Winter. https://t.co/MNzGUUx2r0 — TFU.INFO (@TFU_INFO) January 6, 2018

Some fans even speculated that The Winds of Winter might hit the bookstores on George R.R. Martin’s 70th birthday, which is on Sept. 20, 2018. Though these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that the veteran writer has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, devoted followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!