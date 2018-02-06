‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Breaks Down In New Video After Having A ‘Bad Day’

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra posted a stunning video of himself breaking down in tears during what he called a “bad day” while his wife, Catelynn Lowell, continues to seek professional treatment in a rehab facility.

According to a February 6 report by Hollywood Life, Tyler Baltierra has been holding down the fort at home in Michigan while Catelynn Lowell is seeking treatment. Things have likely been stressful for Tyler, who has been on full-time daddy duty with the couple’s daughter, 3-year-old Nova, over the past few months. However, it looks like the stress may have pushed Baltierra over the edge this week.

The Teen Mom OG dad revealed that there are just some days when “you don’t even really know what to say to your children.” A tearful Tyler revealed that he never cried in front of little Nova because he doesn’t want to alarm her, but that there are good days and bad days in life, and that he was currently going through a “bad day.” Baltierra then admitted that he nearly took the video down because of its content, but he wanted to let anyone else who is going through any emotional or mental strain that they are not alone in the world.

Tyler Baltierra reassured his followers they’re not alone and that if they are feeling the same way that he is, then they should “talk to somebody.” Teen Mom OG fans know that Tyler usually doesn’t shy away from showing his emotions. In fact, Catelynn and Tyler are big advocates of mental health, which includes taking time for themselves, seeking professional help when necessary, and going to therapy regularly to talk out their issues when things get tough.

Currently, while Catelynn Lowell is seeking treatment in rehab, Tyler Baltierra has been working on himself as well. The Teen Mom OG star recently revealed that he’s lost 30 pounds in recent weeks and has even shared before-and-after photos of his progress. It looks like fans will be seeing more of Tyler as he continues to document his life through the good times and the bad for fans to see.

Teen Mom OG currently airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.