Outdoor Kitchen Menus Revealed For 2018 Epcot Flower & Garden Festival At Walt Disney World

It is less than a month until the start of the 2018 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, and guests are already looking forward to a lot more than beautiful displays. Epcot has become synonymous with great food, and this year’s early festival is going to be no different. With the Flower & Garden Festival set to kick off on Feb. 28, 2018, the full menus for all of the outdoor kitchens have now been revealed and they look incredible.
With the Epcot Festival of the Arts just about to finish up its run, it will only be a couple of weeks until Flower & Garden moves in. Preparations are already underway at Walt Disney World’s second park as the displays of flowers started being put in place this past week.
This year, the festival is going to run for a full 90 days which will give guests numerous opportunities to enjoy all the fun. It will begin on Feb. 28 and run through May 28, and there will be additional fun such as the Easter Egg-stravaganza and Honey Bee Scavenger Hunt thrown in during that time.
Many guests, though, are looking to the various food options which will be available at the Outdoor Kitchens spread around World Showcase and even a couple in Future World. As reported by WDW Magic, there will even be a new “Honey Bee-stro” kitchen in place for 2018.
Here are the full menus for this year’s Epcot Flower & Garden Festival. As you’ll notice by the (GF) and (V) listed throughout, there are a variety of gluten-free and vegan dishes available.
The Honey Bee-stro hosted by National Honey Board
Food
- Roasted Cauliflower with Buckwheat Honey Carrot Puree, Wild Rice Pilaf, Asparagus, Honey Blistered Grapes and Sunflower Brittle (GF) (V)
- Honey Tandoori Chicken Flatbread with White Cheddar Cheese, charred vegetables, Clover Honey Sour Cream and Micro Watercress
- Local Wildflower Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with Orange Blossom Honey Ice Cream garnished with Fennel Pollen Meringue Kisses
Beverages
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine from St. Petersburg, FL
- Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Orange Blossom Pilsner from Orlando, FL
- Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with Blueberry Vodka
- Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze (Non-alcoholic)
Lotus House – Chinese food
Food
- Spicy Meatballs with Crispy Tofu
- Fried Chicken Dumplings with Peanut Sauce
- Vegetable Spring Rolls (V)
Beverages
- Oolong Peach Bubble Tea (Non-alcoholic)
- Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, Triple Sec, Mango and Orange Juice
- BaiJoe Punch: Chinese Bai Jiu Spirit, Lychee, Coconut and Pineapple Juice
- Plum Wine Cooler
- Tsingtao Lager
Hanami – Japanese cuisine
Food
- Frushi: Fresh Pineapple, Strawberry and Melon rolled with Coconut Rice, sprinkled with Toasted Coconut and Whipped Cream with Raspberry Sauce on the side (V)
- Ginger Beef Yaki Udon: Thin-sliced Beef, Onions and Noodles tossed on the grill with Soy and Ginger
- Teriyaki Salmon with Furikake Seasoned Brown Rice (GF)
Beverages
- Pineapple Momo Sake Cocktail
- Kara Super Dry Sake
- Sapporo Premium Black Lager
The Berry Basket
Food
- Lamb chop with Quinoa Salad and Blackberry Gastrique
- Field Greens with fresh Strawberries, Crisp Quinoa, Strawberry Vinaigrette and Spiced Pecans (V)
- Warm Wild Berry Buckle with Pepper Berry Gelato (V)
Beverages
- JDub’s Brewing Company Blueberry IPA from Sarasota, FL
- Island Grove Blueberry Moscato from Hawthorne, FL
- Twinings Green Tea Berry Mint Julep
- Twinings Green Tea Berry Mint Julep (Non-alcoholic)
The Smokehouse Barbecue and Brews
Food
- Pulled Pig Slider with Coleslaw
- Beef Brisket Burnt Ends and Smoked Pork Belly Slider with Garlic Sausage, Chorizo, Cheddar Fondue and House-made Pickle
- Beef Brisket Burnt Ends Hash with White Cheddar Fondue and Pickled Jalapeños
- Warm Chocolate Cake with Bourbon-Salted Caramel Sauce and Spiced Pecans (V)
Beverages
- Zen of Zin Old Vine, California
- Central 28 Brewing Company Sunshine Greetings Orange Hibiscus Wheat Ale from DeBary, FL
- 3 Daughters Brewing Phantasmas Spicy Double IPA from St. Petersburg, FL
- Shipyard Maple Bacon Stout from Clearwater, FL
- Beer Flight
- Frozen Lemonade with Firefly Blackberry Moonshine
- Frozen Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)
Jardin de Fiestas – Mexican food
Food
- Pork Taco: Slow-braised Pork Taco served with Apple Relish, Goat Cheese and Chile de Árbol Sauce
- Chilaquiles: Chilaquiles served with Chorizo, Mexican Cream and Cotija Cheese
- Capirotada: Bread Pudding served with Rompope
Beverages
- Tiger Lily Sangria
- Rose Margarita
- Violet Cassis Punch
- Daisy Spicy Beer
La Isla Fresca – Caribbean cuisine
Primavera Kitchen
Food
- Potato Pancakes with House-made Apple Sauce (V)
- Potato Pancake with Caramelized Ham, Onions and Herb Sour Cream
- Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with Black Forest Ham and Melted Gruyère Cheese
- Warm Cheese Strudel with Mixed Berries
Beverages
- Hugo-Charles De Fere “Organic” Brut with Elderflower and Mint
- Paulaner Original Munich Lager
- Ayinger Bräu Weisse Hefeweizen from Munich, Germany
- Köstritzer Schwarzbier Black Lager
- Beer Flight
Cider House
Food
- Pear Cider-brined Shredded Corned Beef with Braised Cabbage and Branston Dressing with Pears
- House-made Potato and Cheddar Cheese Biscuit with Smoked Salmon Tartare
- Freshly Baked Lemon Scone with Crème Fraîche and Mixed Berries (V) (GF)
Beverages
- McKenzie’s Black Cherry Hard Cider from West Seneca, NY
- Florida Beer Company Caribé Pineapple Tropical Hard Cider from Cape Canaveral, FL
- Ciderboys Grand Mimosa Apple Orange Hard Cider from Stevens Point, WI
- Cider Flight
- Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider from California (Non-alcoholic)
Florida Fresh – The tastes of the Sunshine State
Food
- Carne Guisada with Black Bean Cake and Cilantro Lime Sour Cream
- Spicy Blackened Shrimp and Stone-ground Cheddar Cheese Grits with Brown Gravy and Local Sweet Corn Relish
- Key Lime Tart with Toasted Meringue
Beverages
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Key Lime Sparkling Wine from St Petersburg, FL
- Tampa Bay Brewing Company Quat Seasonal Fruit Ale
- Big Top Brewing Company Conch Republic Key Lime Wheat from Sarasota, FL
- First Magnitude Brewing Co. Monarch Milk Stout from Gainesville, FL
- Watermelon Cucumber Slushy with Tamiami Florida Gin
- Watermelon Cucumber Slushy (Non-alcoholic)
- Beer Flight
Fleur de Lys
Food
- Tarte à la Tomate Provençale: Provencal Tomato Tart with Sautéed Onions, Fresh Thyme and Rosemary on a Flaky Pastry Crust (V)
- Canard Confit Aux Gnocchi à la Parisienne: Braised Duck Confit with Parisian Gnocchi
- Macaron au Chocolat en Sucette: Large Chocolate Macaron Lollipop (GF)
Beverages
- La Vie en Rose Frozen Slushy: Grey Goose Orange, St. Germain Liqueur, White and Red Cranberry Juice
- Kir Pomegranate: Sparkling Wine, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur
- Cabernet Sauvignon from Village de France
- Kronenbourg Blanc 1664
Pineapple Promenade
Food
- Spicy Hot Dog with Pineapple Chutney and Plantain Chips
- Pineapple Soft-Serve (V)
Beverages
- Coastal Empire Beer Co. Coco Piña Gose from Savannah, GA
- Maui Brewing Co. Pineapple Mana Wheat from Kihei, HI
- SweetWater Brewing Company Goin’ Coastal IPA with Pineapple from Atlanta, GA
- Pineapple Beer Flight
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine from St. Petersburg, FL
- Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale from Titusville, FL
- Pineapple Soft-serve with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum
- Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)
- Pineapple Soft-serve with Fanta (Non-alcoholic)
Northern Bloom
Food
- Seared Scallops with French Green Beans, Butter Potatoes, Brown Butter Vinaigrette and Apple-wood Smoked Bacon (GF)
- Beef Tenderloin Tips, Mushroom Bordelaise Sauce, Whipped Potatoes with Garden Vegetables
- Griddled Maple Pound Cake with Warm Peach Compote and Sweet Corn Gelato
Beverages
- Maple Popcorn Shake with Crown Royal Maple Whisky
- Maple Popcorn Shake (non-alcoholic)
- Unibroue Maudite Amber Ale from Chambly, Québec
- Unibroue À Tout Le Monde Saison from Chambly, Québec
- Unibroue Éphémère White Ale from Chambly, Québec
- Beer Flight
Taste of Marrakesh – Moroccan cuisine
Food
- Harissa Chicken Kebab with Dried Fruit Couscous Salad
- Fried Cauliflower with Capers, Garlic Parsley and Chili Ranch Sauce
- Walnut Honey Baklava
Beverages
- Desert Rose: Sparkling Wine topped with Pomegranate Liqueur
- White Sangria
- Casa Beer
For three solid months, the 2018 Epcot Flower & Garden Festival is going to bring in a lot of guests for beautiful sights, amazing smells, and some incredible food. The smaller dishes are great for carrying around the park while checking out all of the fantastic displays brought to everyone by the wonder of nature. Now, the release of the full menus for all of the Outdoor Kitchens will help you plan or simply see just how many dishes you’d love to try.