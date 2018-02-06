Outdoor Kitchen Menus Revealed For 2018 Epcot Flower & Garden Festival At Walt Disney World

It is less than a month until the start of the 2018 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, and guests are already looking forward to a lot more than beautiful displays. Epcot has become synonymous with great food, and this year’s early festival is going to be no different. With the Flower & Garden Festival set to kick off on Feb. 28, 2018, the full menus for all of the outdoor kitchens have now been revealed and they look incredible.

With the Epcot Festival of the Arts just about to finish up its run, it will only be a couple of weeks until Flower & Garden moves in. Preparations are already underway at Walt Disney World’s second park as the displays of flowers started being put in place this past week.

This year, the festival is going to run for a full 90 days which will give guests numerous opportunities to enjoy all the fun. It will begin on Feb. 28 and run through May 28, and there will be additional fun such as the Easter Egg-stravaganza and Honey Bee Scavenger Hunt thrown in during that time.

Many guests, though, are looking to the various food options which will be available at the Outdoor Kitchens spread around World Showcase and even a couple in Future World. As reported by WDW Magic, there will even be a new “Honey Bee-stro” kitchen in place for 2018.

Danny Cox

Here are the full menus for this year’s Epcot Flower & Garden Festival. As you’ll notice by the (GF) and (V) listed throughout, there are a variety of gluten-free and vegan dishes available.

The Honey Bee-stro hosted by National Honey Board

Food

Roasted Cauliflower with Buckwheat Honey Carrot Puree, Wild Rice Pilaf, Asparagus, Honey Blistered Grapes and Sunflower Brittle (GF) (V)

Honey Tandoori Chicken Flatbread with White Cheddar Cheese, charred vegetables, Clover Honey Sour Cream and Micro Watercress

Local Wildflower Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with Orange Blossom Honey Ice Cream garnished with Fennel Pollen Meringue Kisses

Beverages

Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine from St. Petersburg, FL

Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Orange Blossom Pilsner from Orlando, FL

Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with Blueberry Vodka

Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze (Non-alcoholic)

Lotus House – Chinese food

Food

Spicy Meatballs with Crispy Tofu

Fried Chicken Dumplings with Peanut Sauce

Vegetable Spring Rolls (V)

Beverages

Oolong Peach Bubble Tea (Non-alcoholic)

Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, Triple Sec, Mango and Orange Juice

BaiJoe Punch: Chinese Bai Jiu Spirit, Lychee, Coconut and Pineapple Juice

Plum Wine Cooler

Tsingtao Lager

Hanami – Japanese cuisine

Food

Frushi: Fresh Pineapple, Strawberry and Melon rolled with Coconut Rice, sprinkled with Toasted Coconut and Whipped Cream with Raspberry Sauce on the side (V)

Ginger Beef Yaki Udon: Thin-sliced Beef, Onions and Noodles tossed on the grill with Soy and Ginger

Teriyaki Salmon with Furikake Seasoned Brown Rice (GF)

Beverages

Pineapple Momo Sake Cocktail

Kara Super Dry Sake

Sapporo Premium Black Lager

The Berry Basket

Food

Lamb chop with Quinoa Salad and Blackberry Gastrique

Field Greens with fresh Strawberries, Crisp Quinoa, Strawberry Vinaigrette and Spiced Pecans (V)

Warm Wild Berry Buckle with Pepper Berry Gelato (V)

Beverages

JDub’s Brewing Company Blueberry IPA from Sarasota, FL

Island Grove Blueberry Moscato from Hawthorne, FL

Twinings Green Tea Berry Mint Julep

Twinings Green Tea Berry Mint Julep (Non-alcoholic)

The Smokehouse Barbecue and Brews

Food

Pulled Pig Slider with Coleslaw

Beef Brisket Burnt Ends and Smoked Pork Belly Slider with Garlic Sausage, Chorizo, Cheddar Fondue and House-made Pickle

Beef Brisket Burnt Ends Hash with White Cheddar Fondue and Pickled Jalapeños

Warm Chocolate Cake with Bourbon-Salted Caramel Sauce and Spiced Pecans (V)

Beverages

Zen of Zin Old Vine, California

Central 28 Brewing Company Sunshine Greetings Orange Hibiscus Wheat Ale from DeBary, FL

3 Daughters Brewing Phantasmas Spicy Double IPA from St. Petersburg, FL

Shipyard Maple Bacon Stout from Clearwater, FL

Beer Flight

Frozen Lemonade with Firefly Blackberry Moonshine

Frozen Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)

Jardin de Fiestas – Mexican food

Food

Pork Taco: Slow-braised Pork Taco served with Apple Relish, Goat Cheese and Chile de Árbol Sauce

Chilaquiles: Chilaquiles served with Chorizo, Mexican Cream and Cotija Cheese

Capirotada: Bread Pudding served with Rompope

Beverages

Tiger Lily Sangria

Rose Margarita

Violet Cassis Punch

Daisy Spicy Beer

La Isla Fresca – Caribbean cuisine

Primavera Kitchen

Food

Potato Pancakes with House-made Apple Sauce (V)

Potato Pancake with Caramelized Ham, Onions and Herb Sour Cream

Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with Black Forest Ham and Melted Gruyère Cheese

Warm Cheese Strudel with Mixed Berries

Beverages

Hugo-Charles De Fere “Organic” Brut with Elderflower and Mint

Paulaner Original Munich Lager

Ayinger Bräu Weisse Hefeweizen from Munich, Germany

Köstritzer Schwarzbier Black Lager

Beer Flight

Cider House

Food

Pear Cider-brined Shredded Corned Beef with Braised Cabbage and Branston Dressing with Pears

House-made Potato and Cheddar Cheese Biscuit with Smoked Salmon Tartare

Freshly Baked Lemon Scone with Crème Fraîche and Mixed Berries (V) (GF)

Beverages

McKenzie’s Black Cherry Hard Cider from West Seneca, NY

Florida Beer Company Caribé Pineapple Tropical Hard Cider from Cape Canaveral, FL

Ciderboys Grand Mimosa Apple Orange Hard Cider from Stevens Point, WI

Cider Flight

Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider from California (Non-alcoholic)

Florida Fresh – The tastes of the Sunshine State

Food

Carne Guisada with Black Bean Cake and Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

Spicy Blackened Shrimp and Stone-ground Cheddar Cheese Grits with Brown Gravy and Local Sweet Corn Relish

Key Lime Tart with Toasted Meringue

Beverages

Florida Orange Groves Winery Key Lime Sparkling Wine from St Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Brewing Company Quat Seasonal Fruit Ale

Big Top Brewing Company Conch Republic Key Lime Wheat from Sarasota, FL

First Magnitude Brewing Co. Monarch Milk Stout from Gainesville, FL

Watermelon Cucumber Slushy with Tamiami Florida Gin

Watermelon Cucumber Slushy (Non-alcoholic)

Beer Flight

Fleur de Lys

Food

Tarte à la Tomate Provençale: Provencal Tomato Tart with Sautéed Onions, Fresh Thyme and Rosemary on a Flaky Pastry Crust (V)

Canard Confit Aux Gnocchi à la Parisienne: Braised Duck Confit with Parisian Gnocchi

Macaron au Chocolat en Sucette: Large Chocolate Macaron Lollipop (GF)

Beverages

La Vie en Rose Frozen Slushy: Grey Goose Orange, St. Germain Liqueur, White and Red Cranberry Juice

Kir Pomegranate: Sparkling Wine, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur

Cabernet Sauvignon from Village de France

Kronenbourg Blanc 1664

Pineapple Promenade

Food

Spicy Hot Dog with Pineapple Chutney and Plantain Chips

Pineapple Soft-Serve (V)

Beverages

Coastal Empire Beer Co. Coco Piña Gose from Savannah, GA

Maui Brewing Co. Pineapple Mana Wheat from Kihei, HI

SweetWater Brewing Company Goin’ Coastal IPA with Pineapple from Atlanta, GA

Pineapple Beer Flight

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine from St. Petersburg, FL

Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale from Titusville, FL

Pineapple Soft-serve with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)

Pineapple Soft-serve with Fanta (Non-alcoholic)

Northern Bloom

Food

Seared Scallops with French Green Beans, Butter Potatoes, Brown Butter Vinaigrette and Apple-wood Smoked Bacon (GF)

Beef Tenderloin Tips, Mushroom Bordelaise Sauce, Whipped Potatoes with Garden Vegetables

Griddled Maple Pound Cake with Warm Peach Compote and Sweet Corn Gelato

Beverages

Maple Popcorn Shake with Crown Royal Maple Whisky

Maple Popcorn Shake (non-alcoholic)

Unibroue Maudite Amber Ale from Chambly, Québec

Unibroue À Tout Le Monde Saison from Chambly, Québec

Unibroue Éphémère White Ale from Chambly, Québec

Beer Flight

Taste of Marrakesh – Moroccan cuisine

Food

Harissa Chicken Kebab with Dried Fruit Couscous Salad

Fried Cauliflower with Capers, Garlic Parsley and Chili Ranch Sauce

Walnut Honey Baklava

Beverages

Desert Rose: Sparkling Wine topped with Pomegranate Liqueur

White Sangria

Casa Beer

Bauernmarkt Farmer’s Market – German food

Food

Potato Pancakes with House-made Apple Sauce (V)

Potato Pancake with Caramelized Ham, Onions and Herb Sour Cream

Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with Black Forest Ham and Melted Gruyère Cheese

Warm Cheese Strudel with Mixed Berries

Beverages

Hugo-Charles De Fere “Organic” Brut with Elderflower and Mint

Paulaner Original Munich Lager

Ayinger Bräu Weisse Hefeweizen from Munich, Germany

Köstritzer Schwarzbier Black Lager

Beer Flight

For three solid months, the 2018 Epcot Flower & Garden Festival is going to bring in a lot of guests for beautiful sights, amazing smells, and some incredible food. The smaller dishes are great for carrying around the park while checking out all of the fantastic displays brought to everyone by the wonder of nature. Now, the release of the full menus for all of the Outdoor Kitchens will help you plan or simply see just how many dishes you’d love to try.