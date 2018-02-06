Kylie Jenner Returns To Snapchat, Shares Photos Of Insane Flower Bouquets From Friends And Family

After a pretty long hiatus from Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, Kylie Jenner is back in full force!

As the Inquisitr reported over the weekend, the 20-year-old makeup mogul gave birth to what she called a “beautiful” and “healthy” baby girl on February 1. This is the lip kit creator’s first child, and as many fans know, Jenner remained tight-lipped throughout the pregnancy, not even confirming she was pregnant until after she gave birth.

Since her little girl was born, Jenner has re-emerged on Instagram, sharing a video of her pregnancy journey as well as a message to fans. In addition to stepping up her Instagram game, Jenner has also begun to use her Snapchat account again as of yesterday.

In a series of snaps, Jenner shared countless bouquets of flowers that she received over the past few days from friends and family. In the first photo, Jenner shared a rose arrangement from Kim and Kanye. The massive bouquet was filled with an assortment of white, light pink, dark pink, and red roses.

In the next snap, Jenner shared another video of a flower arrangement from her sister Khloe. In the picture, an assortment of roses are positioned and seem to be in the shape of a “C,” perhaps hinting that the baby’s first name could begin with that letter.

Another snap showed an up-close image of flowers along with a note from Kourtney Kardashian, welcoming her “beautiful angel” to the world. In the note, she told Kylie’s baby girl that she has “lots of cousins” waiting to play with her and lovingly signed the note from “Auntie Kourtney.” People shared the entire note and flower images for readers.

Kylie also shared a picture of 443 flowers from baby daddy Travis Scott, which signifies the time that the baby was born, 4:43 p.m. The last photo of flowers was from Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, who signed the card as “Wifey.”

As Twitter caught wind that Kylie was back on Snapchat, they went nuts, with countless fans tweeting to welcome the 20-year-old back.

“Thank lord Kylie is back on Snapchat, I missed her so much! Also congratulations momma”

“Kylie Jenner is back on Snapchat and I am LIVING I missed her,” another fan wrote.

According to Life and Style, Jenner is literally the queen of Snapchat, as her account is the No. 1 most-viewed account on the platform, even beating out sister Kim.

Now that she’s back to her old ways, it’s likely only a matter of time until Jenner finally spills the beans on her baby girl’s name.