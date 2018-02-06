Kylie Jenner Baby Drama: Tyga Reportedly Wants DNA Test To Prove Paternity

Kylie Jenner’s baby drama is heating up. Just days after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave birth to her first child, a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, is reportedly demanding that a paternity test be done on the newborn baby girl.

According to Feb. 6 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter on Feb. 1. A few days later, Jenner announced not only her pregnancy, but the arrival of her baby girl. Five days after the birth it was reported that Kylie and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, allegedly got into a fight where Travis stormed off and drove angrily back to his home in Beverly Hills. However, the drama may now be heating up even more.

Sources are claiming that Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, whom she split with just before the pregnancy news dropped. Tyga allegedly “wants a DNA test” because he reportedly “thinks that there is a chance this baby could be his.”

As many fans know, Tyga and Kylie had a long on-again, off-again relationship. The couple dated for a few years and Jenner has allegedly referred to the rapper as the “love of her life.” The pair officially called it quits in April 2017. However, Tyga reportedly told his friends that he was “still sexually active” with Kylie nine months ago when the baby was conceived. In September after the pregnancy news leaked online, Tyga made a bold statement about being the baby’s father, but later retracted his comments.

Friday the 13th ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Neither Tyga or his rep have commented on the report of wanting Kylie Jenner’s daughter to take a DNA test to prove paternity. However, many fans are curious about the possibility of a Kardashian/Jenner baby daddy scandal could be looming. The family has had some shocking events happen to them in the past. Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, secret pregnancies, robberies, health scares and more have followed the family. It seems that many fans wouldn’t be completely shocked if a paternity or custody battle were to be the next scandal to plague the famous reality TV family.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!