Angelina Jolie Faces Backlash For Letting Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wear Suit: Twitter Debates ‘John’ Gender Rumors

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children grew up in the spotlight. And while Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox have all been seen with Jolie at red carpet events and trips overseas in the wake of her split from Pitt, it is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt who has stolen that spotlight.

Brad and Angelina’s first biological child has been allowed to make her own fashion choices, pointed out Life & Style.

“Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has continued to make headlines for her movie star looks. [Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie] have been very open about letting her be who she wants to be.”

Jolie has called her now 11-year-old’s choices “fascinating,” emphasizing that she believes parents who force their children to “be something they are not” are guilty of “bad parenting.” Children of celebrities often are inevitably compared to one or both parents. The magazine described Shiloh as the “perfect mixture” of both Jolie and Pitt, with bright blue eyes and blonde hair.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Discuss ‘John’

While Angelina and Zahara typically are seen in frocks at red carpet events, Shiloh has become known for wearing suits. When Shiloh was 2-years-old, Brad told Oprah Winfrey that she wanted to be called John, which Pitt and Jolie did at the time.

In 2010, Jolie revealed that her first-born child wanted to “be a boy,” resulting in Shiloh’s short hairstyles and suits.

“She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Brad and Angelina reportedly are focused on being “extremely responsible” about Shiloh’s “tomboy ways.” The couple allegedly has sought advice from experts and discussed when to address any gender identity issues.

Twitter Argues Gender Rumors

These reports have sparked a debate among Twitter users. Some have questioned whether Shiloh should be called John by the media. One Twitter commentator criticized the references.

“[Brad’s and Angelina’s child is] John… calling them by anything else is just disrespectful and perpetuating the ignorance surrounding gender identity.”

Another stated that reports are “misgendering Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.” Contending that referring to Shiloh as Pitt’s and Jolie’s “daughter” is inaccurate, that Twitter commentator stated that Shiloh is “a boy.” One claimed that a “collective” awareness exists that Shiloh is “trans,” but people “still misgender him.”

Angelina Jolie allows Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to choose their own styles. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

Some thought that the 11-year-old has grown up to look like the best of Angelina and Brad, while others compared the preteen to Pitt.

“Shiloh reeeeeally looks like Brad Pitt… I mean like a mini version.”

One praised Jolie for how she has raised her children, calling Angelina an “exceptional mother” and pointing out that her kids are not “the typical spoiled Hollywood children.”

Angelina Jolie Gets Slammed For Allowing Shiloh Jolie-Pitt To Make Style Choices

But not everyone is a fan of Jolie’s decision to let her kids be themselves. While Zahara usually wears frocks to red carpet events, she recently stepped out on the red carpet with Angelina in trousers and a blouse. Shiloh wore her usual suit, while Jolie wore a silver gown. But although ET described the Jolie-Pitt trio as rocking the red carpet for their “girls’ night out,” Angelina was hit by slams for her decision to let Zahara and Shiloh wear pants.

Angelina Jolie stuns in silver with her kids Shiloh and Zahara at the #AnnieAwards. https://t.co/y0cQipbgeY pic.twitter.com/4Yp6YEjdr9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2018

Jolie was harshly criticized by some for her daughters’ fashion choices, reported Cafe Mom.

“Angelina Jolie [was told] she ‘shouldn’t be allowed to reproduce’ after dressing her daughters ‘like boys.'”

One user questioned whether Jolie is “raising them as boys,” complaining that “there is no femininity in them.” Another pointed out that Angelina has allowed Shiloh to wear suits since her daughter was very young, asking if a suit means that the 11-year-old “is a lesbian.”

The publication pointed out that although Shiloh appears to prefer pants to dresses, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not changed their references to the 11-year-old.

“Both Brad Pitt and [Angelina Jolie] continue to refer to Shiloh as ‘she’ and haven’t mentioned anything else about how their daughter identifies.”

Regardless, the media outlet urged that those who view photos of the 11-year-old let the preteen enjoy life. Some readers agreed, coming to Jolie’s rescue. One urged others to stop discussing celebrities’ children and allow the kids to dress however they like. Another pleaded for the haters to “be kind” and stop making negative remarks about children. And one pointed out that the two youngsters looked “happy” as they joined Angelina on the red carpet.