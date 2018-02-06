‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham’s New Step Daddy Originally Wanted To Hook Up With Her

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has made no secret of the fact that she is not a fan of her mom’s new husband, David Merz. She has gotten into numerous fights with him and almost refused to go to her mom’s wedding because of her disapproval. We know Abraham is uncomfortable around Merz, but why does she hate him so much?

Inside The Allegations

According to Teen Mom Talk Now, it was a huge surprise to fans when Abraham showed up for her mom Debra Danielsen’s bizarre wedding because she had made it clear that she didn’t want to be a part of it.

No one knew why Abraham had such a problem with Merz. So, a fan went to her ex, Simon Saran, to get some answers, and what they found out was quite unsettling.

When the fan asked Saran if Merz “settled” for Danielsen after hitting on her daughter, he replied, “I’m afraid so.”

“Allegedly David initially attempted to establish a relationship with Farrah,” elaborated Reddit user NotAQuiltnB. “When she (allegedly) rejected him, he turned to Debra and hooked up with her. Thus, the intensity of the morph into my daughter routine ramped into high gear.”

So that explains Danielsen’s bitter attitude and Abraham’s reluctance to give her stamp of approval on the relationship.

Is There Any Truth To The Rumors?

However, not everyone believes that this is the truth, considering the source. Saran isn’t necessarily the most trustworthy individual, and without proof, it’s hard for many people to believe that Merz would go after Abraham and then end up with her mom.

Fans want to know, are there any screenshots of tweets, texts, or direct messages?

Until something like that appears, fans will just have to rely on Saran’s word.

Danielson’s Shocking Claims

Many believe that Merz is a step down for Danielsen, compared to her first husband – and Abraham’s dad – Michael. But her recent memoir, Vapor: A True Story of How I Fell Victim to Catfishing, makes it seem that might not be the case.

Danielsen says they had many problems in their relationship, including the fact that she didn’t want to take the illegal drugs that he enjoyed. Plus, she demanded fidelity in their marriage, and he didn’t agree with that.

Danielsen also claims in her book that even a cancer scare wasn’t enough to make her relationship with her daughter stronger. She reveals that she went through life-saving surgery without any support from Abraham.

The 61-year-old told In Touch that no one in her family came to visit while she was in the hospital. After her colon cancer diagnosis, she went from being athletic to not being able to walk after the surgery. She says it was a scary time and the only person by her side was Merz.

