‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Slams Jenelle Evans’ Wedding

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry held nothing back while watching the show’s new “Unseen Moments” episodes. Lowry, who has been feuding with her co-stars Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans, took to social media to weigh in on the scenes shown on the MTV special, and fans were stunned by some of her comments.

According to a Feb. 5 report by Pop Culture, the Teen Mom 2 special aired some unseen moments from Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s wedding. As many fans know, the wedding was a bit rocky due to many factors. One of the main reasons was because the couple had a blowout fight the night before they were supposed to tie the knot, and Jenelle stated that she would not marry David and that they should call off the wedding.

However, the wedding did happen after Jenelle Evans and David Eason worked out their issues. Meanwhile, due to the fact that the couple got married at their own home, which they had recently built, the yard wasn’t quite up to standards when it came to hosting people. However, the most shocking part about the wedding was that a fight broke out when producers asked a guest to leave due to the fact that he would not quit using obscene language around the children in attendance. Those factors along with many other little things prompted Kailyn Lowry to call her Teen Mom 2 co-star’s wedding a “sh– show.”

However, Jenelle Evans wasn’t about to let Kailyn Lowry off the hook. The Teen Mom 2 star responded via Twitter, claiming that Kail had told everyone in the past that she wanted to “divorce Javi” so that she could have a “black baby.”

Teen Mom 2 fans know that Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans have had a rocky friendship. The two women used to be friends but just couldn’t stop their little arguments and feuds over the years. Lowry even accused Evans of being the one to leak her pregnancy news to the media last year. Things have gotten so bad for the cast that when they’re together for filming they are divided with Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus on one side and Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer on the other.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV with new episodes later this year.