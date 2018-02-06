Chris Hemsworth Could Be The Next James Bond: ‘I’m Certainly A Fan’

James Bond fans are eager to find out who will be the next 007 since Daniel Craig already confirmed that he will play the role for the last time. Chris Hemsworth is a fan favorite since he has the looks, the charm, and the accent. During an interview with an Australian TV show, the Thor star was asked if he would consider playing the iconic British Secret Service agent.

“Yeah, I mean, I think any actor would jump at that opportunity. I’m certainly a fan.” Hemsworth said.

According to Hollywood Life, Chris was a bit hesitant to star in a James Bond movie because he knows that there is a lot of pressure that comes with the casting process. He explained that the fan base of the spy film series is probably more critical than the comic book fan base. The 34-year-old actor easily got the role of the popular Marvel superhero because of his blonde hair, blue eyes, and height – making him look like a real Norse god.

Despite being a fan of James Bond, Chris Hemsworth feels like it is an English world. He thinks that there are more men or even women who would do a better job than him. A few weeks ago, the Aussie hunk confirmed to USA Today that his contract with Marvel has ended, which means that fans will see him play Thor for the last time in Avengers 4.

When asked what his plans are after Thor, Hemsworth said that he would slow down for a minute and make some decisions on a rested brain. Since Chris didn’t really disclose playing James Bond, he would probably reconsider it after 2019.

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, two of his Marvel movie co-stars made it to The Sun’s list of the next James Bond. Tom Hiddleston, who played his on-screen brother Loki, got a score of 8/1 odds in being cast as the new spy. When the 36-year-old actor was asked about the filling in the shoes of Daniel Craig, he revealed that the announcement isn’t coming but expressed how grateful he is about the enthusiasm.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Idris Elba, who played Heimdall in the Thor series, got a score of 7/1 odds in getting the James Bond role. Award-winning director Steven Spielberg even commended him and said that he would love to see the 45-year-old actor as the first “Bond of color.” However, the Luther star thinks that he is too old to play the character.