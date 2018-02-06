Taylor Swift Shares Hilarious Photo Of Her Cat While Making Rare Social Media Appearance Promoting Tour

Taylor Swift is finally back… well, sort of. After remaining relatively quiet on social media in recent months, Swift has re-emerged to let fans know that she’s getting ready to perform for them.

In a video posted to her Instagram story today, the 28-year-old told fans to swipe up to access her Spotify playlist which Swift said has like “40” things that she really loves. At the end of the short clip, she also shared that she and her crew had just begun their tour rehearsals and she “can’t wait” to see her fans at upcoming shows.

On the Spotify page, Swift actually shared 43 songs that she loves with her adoring fans. On the list were a few big names like Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar. According to Billboard,Swift has also been known to share the music of up-and-coming artists to help launch their careers and gain exposure.

But not only did Swift announce that her tour rehearsals were underway, she also shared with fans an adorable and silly photo of her beloved cat, Olivia Benson. In the photo, the Scottish Fold cat can be seen sitting on a bed with her back leg all the way in the air. The cat also appears to be wearing a “grumpy” cat face in the shot.

“We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo,” Swift wrote in the caption.

In just four hours of being posted, Swift’s adorable photo has already gained over 883,000 likes and counting. Clearly fans showed the love by liking the photo, but, unfortunately, they were unable to comment on the picture since Taylor has disabled the feature for her fans from commenting on photos.

Swift has been very quiet on social media, only using the platform to promote her work recently. Her last post came on January 11, where she shared a screenshot of her music video for “End Game” with Future and Ed Sheeran.

According to her website, Taylor will kick off her highly anticipated “Reputation” Tour at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on May 8. The multi-city US stadium tour will stretch out through the summer, finally coming to an end at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on September 8.

Fans who wish to purchase tickets to one of Swift’s upcoming tour performances can do so on Ticket Master.