Kim Kardashian Makes $10 Million In 4 Days From Kimoji Perfume Sales

Guess who’s the breadwinner in Kim Kardashian’s family? The TV personality and her husband Kanye West have recently welcomed their third child via surrogate, but their adorable daughter Chicago is not their only creation that has kept the Wests busy lately.

Apparently, Kim Kardashian and the “Famous” rapper have been busy counting their profits after the reality star’s new Kimoji line of fragrances sold out in just four days. It wouldn’t be a big deal if the number of bottles sold wasn’t more than 300,000, costing $30 each.

This means Kim has raked in more than $10 million for the limited edition of Kimoji perfumes, which include Bae, BFF, and Ride Or Die, according to the Daily Mail.

And the best part is that the reality star has spent little to no money to market the fragrances. Instagram does wonders nowadays. That’s the beauty of being one of the most followed celebs on Instagram with over 107 million followers on the social media platform.

Kardashian, 37, had spent only a few weeks advertising her Kimoji Heart Fragrances on Instagram before the launch on Thursday. And then, voila, the line sold out in just four days. Many of Kim K’s fans couldn’t get their hands on the new perfumes, as it was a limited edition.

The reality star warned her Instagram followers on Friday that the fragrances were about to sell out. And then on Monday, Kim revealed that the new line of fragrances, marketed in the shape of candy hearts, sold out.

Over the weekend, Kardashian gauged the media’s interest by revealing the names of her frenemies who would be receiving a free 30ml bottle of the new fragrance. The list included Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna, Wendy Williams, Piers Morgan, Pink, Chloe Grace Moretz, Chelsea Handler, and others.

The list certainly helped ignite a buzz about the Kimoji Heart Fragrances. Explaining her publicity stunt in an Instagram story, Kardashian reasoned that “everyone deserves a Valentine.”

On Sunday, Kardashian debuted her newborn daughter in a pregnancy announcement video posted by her sister Kylie Jenner. Chicago West, born last month, made her first official appearance in the 11-minute YouTube video, in which Jenner finally confirmed two news at once: her pregnancy and the fact that she had already given birth earlier this month.