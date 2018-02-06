It’s obvious that Christie Brinkley has never thought much of Donald Trump, but she’s now telling a story about the time that Trump asked her out while he was still married. Calling Trump “smarmy” Brinkley says that Donald Trump called her up while she was dating Billy Joel to ask her to come on his private jet.

Christie Brinkley Calls Donald Trump ‘Smarmy’

Donald Trump isn’t the first person that Christie Brinkley has battled in the media. After the death of their parents, Christie Brinkley and her brother, Gregory Donald Brinkley were fighting over plans for a memorial service and the handling of their estate. Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor chimed in to call out her uncle on Twitter.

“Just know not to trust a man who tries to ruin and create conflict on his 17-year-old niece’s birthday … I don’t trust him nor do I trust what he does or what he believes in. I in no way want to be connected to him or his lifestyle.”

Gregory Brinkley said after all he had done for sister Christie, he felt betrayed by her behavior.

“I had even left my work to spend extra time with mom and dad and also to take care of Christie’s children while she danced and sang on the stage of Chicago the Musical.”

Brinkley Says That Trump Asked Her On His Private Jet While He Was Married To Ivana

Donald Trump’s affair with Marla Maples might be what ended his marriage to Ivana Trump but that doesn’t mean that Maples was the first woman he dated while married. Christie Brinkley says that while Trump was married to Ivana, he called to ask her on a date out of the blue says PageSix.

Christie Brinkley calls Trump “smarmy” and says she never wanted to date him because he was a “skirt chaser.”

“My phone rings and this guy goes, ‘Hey, Christie, it’s The Donald.’ I say, ‘Hi, Billy,’ because I was dating Billy [Joel] at the time. But the voice goes, ‘No, no. It’s The Donald! … I hear you’re leaving for Aspen tomorrow. I am too. I’d like to give you a ride on my private jet.'”

Christie Brinkley said she wasn’t interested in being Donald Trump’s piece on the side so she said no.

“So I reply, ‘Thank you, but I have already arranged my flights.’ I knew he was married, and there he was asking me to go on his plane. He was kind of flirty about it. He was out chasing skirts.”

Christie Brinkley explained that for a number of reasons, she had no interest in being around him, particularly while Trump was showing off.

“I’m done being discreet. I’ve had dinner with him. I’ve always found him smarmy, as in, ‘Watch out, part the waves, the rich people are coming, everything is gold, solid 24-carat gold, the best, the greatest, nobody else has more gold on anything in their house than me. Did you bring a brush? Let’s gold-leaf it!’ ”

Christie Brinkley Has Publicly Said She Doesn’t Like Other Members Of The Trump Family

Ironically it was on a trip to Aspen that Donald Trump met Marla Maples, his second wife, and mother of his daughter Tiffany says Daily Mail.

Christie Brinkley has made no secret of her disdain for Donald Trump and his administration. Before the election, Brinkley posted a photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump with an endangered leopard that they had killed. She captioned the photo on Instagram.

“Donald Trump’s sons who spend their free time killing endangered species are only worthy of our complete disdain! They have also bragged about killing at least one elephant and a 12′ crocodile.”