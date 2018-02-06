‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Noah’s Drunken Accident, Phyllis Accuses Chelsea Of Stealing

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, February 6, reveal that Phyllis will suspect about Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Billy (Jason Thompson) will find an “evidence board” that Phyllis made that points to Chelsea’s guilt. Billy will urge Phyllis not to jump to conclusions. It’s pretty clear that his advice falls on deaf ears as Phyllis is convinced she is Alexandra West.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Chelsea tries to keep Nick (Joshua Morrow) from seeing her laptop. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick says that he wished they would nail Alexandra. Chelsea mumbles that she hopes never to hear that name again. Just as Nick goes upstairs, Phyllis arrives to chat with Chelsea.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis is surprised that Chelsea is willing to let it go so soon. She adds that if someone stole from her company, she wouldn’t let it go. Phyllis presses Chelsea to talk about it, but she refuses.

At Hamilton Winters Group, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) arrives upset about a parking space. Devon (Bryton James) informs her (again) that he isn’t her partner, he bought her company. After she pushes for an office, he suggests they revisit the idea at a later time.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) bicker. Traci (Beth Maitland) arrives at the Abbott mansion and tries to get the siblings to call a truce. They both refuse. A video call pops up –it’s Dina (Marla Adams).

Dina doesn’t recognize Traci and demands she put her daughter, Ashley, back on. Dina feels blessed that her children work so well together and honor their father’s wishes. Ashley tries to get Dina to remember Traci.

Traci comes unglued after hanging up with Dina. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Traci wants Jack and Ashley to come together and make a truce. If not for her, they should do it for their mother, who is losing her memory.

Jack admits that he hates that he used the amendment against Ashley. Billy gently suggests that they change the rule.

#YR CDN Recap: Phyllis accuses Chelsea of stealing from her own company https://t.co/e3HqB1NaAE pic.twitter.com/gCsB7ykEK6 — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) February 5, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon and Hilary have trouble agreeing on the direction to take GC Buzz. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) wants to get back to work as a songwriter and musician. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) admits she likes her job and doesn’t want anything to change.

Hilary picks on Mariah for not having any career aspirations. Tessa comes to her defense, which Noah (Robert Adamson) overhears. Young and the Restless spoilers state Noah remarks that he sees why everyone like Mariah. Noah and Mariah trade insults before he looks at Tessa and calls her a user. Noah orders another round of drinks. Devon tells him he’s drinking too much and it’s no way to handle your problems. Noah attacks Devon for defending Tessa and in a drunken state, ends up tripping over his feet.

At Crimson Lights, Phyllis points out to Chelsea that the mirror site wasn’t selling knock-offs, so the stock must have been stolen from Chelsea 2.0. She admits that she has a bunch of employees. Chelsea feels insulted when Phyllis suggests she should force her employees to take a liar detector test. To be a good role model, Phyllis suggested Chelsea takes the test first.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea updates Nick that she and Phyllis came up emptyhanded. Phyllis reappears at her door. Chelsea pretends to hear Christian crying to send Nick upstairs. Phyllis presses the lie detector again then questions why Chelsea isn’t interested in finding the thief.

Chelsea's past will finally bring her down… watch what happens this week on The Young and the Restless! #YR pic.twitter.com/p3Z2ZtaAWs — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 4, 2018

Phyllis believes the thief is at Chelsea 2.0 and if it’s none of her staff then that leaves only one person. Nick reappears, and Chelsea complains Phyllis accused her of stealing from her own company. Young and the Restless spoilers tease Phyllis brings up Adam’s cash and questions why she didn’t know when he hid it in the wall. Phyllis apologizes for overstepping and leaves.

Nick isn’t sure if he should trust Chelsea. Something isn’t right with her.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.