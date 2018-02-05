Fans Obsess Over Demi Lovato In Crop Top Amid Reports She Helped Fellow Hollywood Star With Depression Battle

As of late, Demi Lovato’s Instagram game has been stronger than ever.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the 25-year-old posted a gorgeous photo of herself rocking straight black hair and a fresh face full of makeup done by none other than highly-touted celebrity makeup artist Jill Powell. And today the singer is wowing fans once again with her latest Instagram post.

In the sexy photo, Miss Lovato can be seen wearing a pink crop top with matching leggings. The singer is posed in front of a white background as she holds back her long locks. Lovato is wearing subtle pink eyeshadow to match her outfit as well as large gold hoop earrings.

The caption on the post was simple, with Demi opting to use two small heart emojis instead of words. Lovato also tagged Kate Hudson’s company, Fabletics, as she has recently collaborated with the actress on an athletic clothing line.

The photo has already gained a lot of buzz, earning Lovato 700,000 likes as well as over 5,000 comments in just over an hour of being posted. Most of Demi’s fans simply could not get over how amazing the singer looks, with a handful of fans exclaiming how proud they are to be “Lovatics.”

“You’re absolutely gorgeous Demi.”

“Oh My Good, she’s so hot,” another fan chimed in.

And while Demi has the power to wow her fans on her popular social media page, she also has the power to inspire other celebrities. According to Teen Vogue, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart credits Demi Lovato for helping her battle both depression and anxiety.

“I remember being in middle and high school and hearing Demi Lovato speak up about her mental illness and that was comforting,” Reinhart told Ocean Drive in a recent interview.

The actress went on to say that when Demi publicly talked about her battles, it helped her to feel less alone. Reinhart also noted that it would be nice for more conversations about mental illness to be able to happen.

In another article, Teen Vogue also reports that Demi goes to therapy two times every weeks to stay sober. She also credits working out regularly and keeping in touch with those who hold her accountable as other ways she battles her inner demons. It’s nice to see a young Hollywood celebrity who is using her platform for good.

If you’d like to see Demi in person, she is set to go on tour with Kehlani and DJ Khaled in March.