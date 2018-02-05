WWE News: The Real Reason Ric Flair Hated Working For WCW

While “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and has a considerable reputation as one of the biggest stars in WWE history, many older fans will always connect him to WCW. That is likely because he was the biggest star in the NWA, which morphed into WCW, and the Four Horsemen ruled that area for many years. However, Flair has little nice things to say about WCW, and in a recent interview with The Mirror, Flair said that he actually hated WCW. While he has often sited Eric Bischoff on why he hated it there, here is the real reason that Ric Flair hated working for WCW.

What Caused Flair To Turn On WCW

A lot of the problems with Nature Boy Ric Flair and WCW stems from the issues with Eric Bischoff. The two went at each other, and Bischoff even pulled out shoot interviews live on Monday Nitro, burying Flair. It caused Flair to leave WCW on more than one occasion. However, what really made Flair develop a hatred was when WCW began to attack the WWE publicly.

Flair said in the interview that he thought it was ridiculous when wrestlers went out on Monday Nitro and started to say they were going to put Vince McMahon out of business. Flair even noted that Bischoff asked him to go out and bash the WWE and Flair refused, causing a lot of the problems between the two.

The Death Of WCW

Ric Flair admitted that he has said in the past that he predicted WCW would kill itself with its actions, and he said he was right. Flair mentioned how Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash openly bashed WWE in their promos night after night and that was something that would hurt the stars when and if WCW died.

Flair did admit that he is surprised at how Vince McMahon is willing to forgive a lot of people in his life. He mentioned names like Ultimate Warrior, Bruno Sammartino, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash as people that McMahon forgave for their past transgressions.

However, Flair also said that he was surprised to see Vince McMahon hire former WCW head honcho Eric Bischoff to a position in the WWE after what Bischoff tried to do to put McMahon out of business. Flair said he would personally never badmouth McMahon on the air, but it seemed to work out for those who did.