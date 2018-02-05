Is Javi Marroquin Calling Briana DeJesus And Kailyn Lowry ‘Weak’ Due To Recent Events?

Javi Marroquin recently broke things off with Briana DeJesus and it sounds like things aren’t exactly positive and peaceful between the two. Even though Javi flew to Miami to be with Briana during her recent surgery, it sounds like he wants her to stay out of his drama with Lowry. He has previously asked DeJesus to stop getting involved in the drama, revealing that she was better than to go off on Twitter, sharing her feelings with the entire Teen Mom 2 fan base. However, it sounds like Marroquin may be getting tired of being in the middle of these two women. On Twitter, he recently shared a statement that could perfectly sum up what’s going on in his life.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin shared a photo of a quote that read weak people seek revenge, while strong people choose forgiveness. The quote ended with the statement that intelligent people ignore the drama and move on. It’s possible that Marroquin is referring to the drama in his life, as his ex-girlfriend has been slamming his ex-wife on social media. While he chooses to stay cordial with Kailyn for the sake of their co-parenting relationship, it sounds like he’s referring to some people as weak. Briana has lashed out at Kailyn on Twitter, possibly to hurt them all.

Javi Marroquin is trying to focus on anything but the drama between the ladies in his life. He recently revealed that he was excited about the Eagles’ win during the Super Bowl and that he was considering going to the celebration parade in Philadelphia when it happens. He has made no comments about Briana and Kailyn on his Twitter profile, so it’s possible that he’s not interested in getting involved in their issues anymore. Maybe he’s trying to see himself as intelligent and ignore the drama, just as the quote said. However, it’s also possible that he’s simply too busy to engage, as he’s working for the Air Force, working out again, and caring for his son Lincoln.

Javi Marroquin is currently filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2. It’s possible that he’s filming the drama as it plays out for the cameras, including the many Twitter feuds between Kailyn and Briana.