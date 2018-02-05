‘Vanderpump Rules’ Sneak Peek: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Feud Over Kristen Doute

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will be seen butting heads during tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s show, the couple is seen sitting down with their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jeremy Madix, and Lala Kent, when the topic of Kristen Doute comes up. Taylor immediately gets upset.

“It’s not anybody’s business!” Jax Taylor tells Scheana Marie after learning that Kristen Doute bought tickets for Brittany Cartwright’s mother and sister to come to Los Angeles from their homes in Kentucky.

“Kristen is trying to be the best friend she can be to Brittany,” Scheana Marie explains.

Still, Jax Taylor isn’t convinced that Kristen Doute was being a good friend and feels that she should have stayed out of the drama going on between himself and his girlfriend. In response, Cartwright tells her partner that she was happy to see her family come into town and encourages him to calm himself down.

“I’m not going to turn my family coming here into some kind of bulls**t drama… I thought it was a great thing to do,” Brittany Cartwright says.

During last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kristen Doute surprised Brittany Cartwright at her apartment with her mother and later had her sister surprise her at a club. Right away, Jax Taylor, who had only recently admitted to cheating on Cartwright, appeared quite uncomfortable.

Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute haven’t always gotten along, despite a hookup years ago, and recently, Taylor appears to be quite upset with Doute and his other co-stars, including Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, who have encouraged Cartwright to move on from their relationship.

As fans have seen on Vanderpump Rules, none of the women understand why Brittany Cartwright has chosen to stay in her relationship with Jax Taylor after he said horrible things about their romance and cheated on her with Faith Stowers and feel that she could do much better.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their Bravo TV co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m.