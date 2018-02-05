LG Gram 15-Inch Now Available In The US, Ultrabook Continues To Redefine Industry Standards

The LG gram 15 is now available for purchase in the US. The 2018 iteration of the sleek ultrabook has some impressive hardware upgrades but still maintains the same lightweight design as its predecessor.

2018 LG Gram 15 Specs

The new LG gram 15 model is a powerhouse notebook built and marketed for business-minded people, stated Tech Advisor UK. It is packed with an eighth-generation Core i7 processor, which is clocked at 1.8GHz and can go up to 4GHz on Turbo Boost. The 2018 LG gram is also quad-core with eight threads.

The latest LG gram 15 is packed with 1TB of storage, which is split between two 512 SSDs. The device also has up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, reported PR Newswire.

Its predecessor boasted a 12-hour battery life and LG has managed to extend that up to 16.5 hours with the 2018 LG gram. Tech Advisor tested its battery life through a video loop test with the screen brightness set to 60 percent. The LG gram ultrabook lasted 15 hours and 48 minutes during the trial.

LG Gram 15 New Design

In terms of aesthetic design, the 2018 LG gram has some few key differences. First, the logo displayed front in center is no longer “LG,” but “gram.”

In addition to the new logo, the 2018 15-inch model weighs a bit more at almost 2.5 pounds than its predecessor, which weighed just a bit over two pounds. Given the hardware updates of LG’s latest 15-inch ultrabook, the minute weight gain is impressive, especially considering its increased battery life.

We've got the very first review of the new @LGUS gram 15 for 2018 https://t.co/HQmE9Ob3nv — PC Advisor (@PCAdvisor) February 1, 2018

Despite its ultra-sleek look, however, LG still managed to incorporate several necessary ports into the 15-inch ultrabook. The latest version of the LG gram 15 has a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, three USB 3.0 ports, and an HDMI port. It also has a microSD slot and a headphone jack.

LG went the extra mile with the 2018 gram 15 by adding a fingerprint scanner into the power button and a full IPS touchscreen display.

LG Gram 15’s Price And Competitors

The 2018 gram 15’s main con might be its price. It directly competes with the MacBook Pro with Touchbar, the Dell XPS 15, the Lenovo Yoga 920, and Microsoft’s Surface Laptop.

Its price range is close to Apple’s MacBook Pro with Touchbar at almost $2,000, which may cause some consumers to pause before buying it.

Due to its price, potential LG gram 15 buyers might opt for the Lenovo Yoga 920 or the Surface laptop instead. Both the Yoga 920 and the Surface laptop are as well-rounded as the 2018 LG gram 15 with a lightweight design and similar specs.

The 2018 LG gram 15 is now available on Amazon. Customers can get USD$50 off their purchase if they are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.