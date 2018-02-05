Pink Lashes Out After Super Bowl National Anthem Performance Is Criticized

Pink is hitting back after being called out on social media following her performance of the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl LII on February 4. The talented singer clapped back after reading negative comments about herself on Twitter shortly after her performance, and it’s safe to say that she seriously roasted one Twitter user in particular who claimed she “sucked.”

Pink’s pretty epic response came shortly after a hater with the username @King_Sullivan slammed the “What About Us?” singer after seeing her open the big game with her rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Though their original tweet has since been deleted and the user has now made their account private due to the intense attention, Mashable reports that they seriously slammed the mom of two by writing, “If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb #SuperBowl.”

The star then clapped back with a sassy tweet after being called out by the Twitter troll, and her response still remains on the social media site.

“Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning,” Pink hit back at the hater in a tweet that has already received more than 58,000 likes in around 10 hours.

The pop superstar also used the social media site to lash out at anyone who accused her of spitting gum onto the field before performing, as she clarified that what she actually took out of her mouth was a throat lozenge because she was battling the flu after catching it from her two children.

“It was a throat lozenge,” she hit back after GIFs of her taking something out of her mouth and seemingly throwing it on the Super Bowl field went viral.

The “Just Like Fire” singer then retweeted a sweet message from business man Neil Saunders defending her after several media outlets and Twitter users accused her of spitting out her gum onto the floor.

When pink threw her gum out on the field pic.twitter.com/2PrdlQYevg — Hejl (@TheStag42) February 4, 2018

If you’re gonna take your gum out on national television, only one way to do it, Pink. pic.twitter.com/uW1B50Atn0 — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) February 4, 2018

Pink taking gum out of her mouth right before the anthem was spectacular in the Pink-est way ever. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ITOh5L2RHV — Clay Shaver (@RemodelingClay) February 4, 2018

Notably, Pink confirmed one day before the big game that she was battling illness and may not be able to sing at full capacity.

She told fans in an Instagram post in the early hours of February 3 that she was losing her voice during her rehearsal, before adding that her dream of singing at the Super Bowl was “slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”

But while she may have had plenty to say to the haters on social media in the wake of her national anthem performance, it seems like Pink is actually pretty happy with how things went during her Super Bowl appearance – and rightly so.

Pink and her daughter, Willow. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The star shared an adorable photo of herself posing with her 6-year-old daughter Willow on Twitter shortly after taking to the field and thanked fans for all their prayers and well wishes.

“All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through today,” she captioned the photo, which she uploaded just minutes after leaving the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support. We [love] you. #SuperBowl2018,” Pink then added.