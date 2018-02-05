Jennifer Garner Shows Off Heart Tattoo After Alleged Fight With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner both try their best to put a united front despite going through a bitter divorce. However, the estranged husband and wife were not able to hide their frustrations during their son’s basketball game last Saturday. X17 Online shared a video of the former Daredevil co-stars having a discussion while their little boy Samuel was busy enjoying his ice cream.

The award-winning actor reportedly looked upset while the mother of three tried her best to reduce her estranged husband’s hostility. According to their witness, Ben and Jennifer appeared to have a major fight because both looked tense unlike their previous sightings together. Even if the two don’t get along sometimes, they manage to act civil to each other when they are with their kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

After the alleged fight between Affleck and Garner, the brunette beauty showed off her heart tattoo when she attended service in Los Angeles with her children. The tattoo placed on her left forearm is just temporary because it appeared to be fading. According to Mail Online, Ben is also a fan of body art and he has a few tattoos as well. Unfortunately, he was not there to see Jennifer’s heart tattoo.

Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images

During an interview with Extra back in 2016, Ben Affleck talked about the controversial tattoo on his back. He was spotted with a massive phoenix body art on the set of his film Live by Night and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez think it looked awful. He told Mario Lopez that it was a fake tattoo for a movie, but he admitted having a number of tats that don’t need a lot of cover up.

However, several publications don’t believe that Affleck’s back tattoo is fake. Boston Globe shared a photo of the Justice League star’s lower back which showed part of the Phoenix body art. Just early this year, Mail Online also shared a photo of the actor driving his motorcycle thus exposing part of his inked body.

Another proof that it is real was when Jennifer Garner talked about his tattoo during a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair. The actor reportedly got a rising phoenix tattooed on his entire back after their split. The Alias star tried to make a joke of Ben Affleck’s tattoo by asking if she was the ashes in that scenario. Garner said she’ll be offended if she was so she refused to be the ashes.