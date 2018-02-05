Rob Gronkowski Retirement: Patriots Star Says He’s Contemplating Future, Won’t Commit To Playing Next Year

Rob Gronkowski could be considering retirement, with the New England Patriots star saying after his team’s Super Bowl loss that he is contemplating his future and will not commit to what he plans to do next season.

Gronkowski made it out of concussion protocol after a brutal hit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, excelling in the Super Bowl and finishing with 9 catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Gronkowski was on the field for the Patriots final Hail Mary attempt that fell to the turf as the Patriots lost 41-33.

There had been rumors in the past week that the All Pro tight end could be considering retirement. After the game, Gronkowski was noncommittal about his future with the team. Gronkowski said he is “definitely going to look at my future, for sure.”

While it may seem unlikely to imagine Rob Gronkowski retiring at the peak of his career, it would not be the first time that a player has called it quits early amid concussion concerns. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland retired at age 24 over concerns about concussions and the effects of head injuries. At the time, Borland was considered a promising player and had received votes for Defensive Rookie of the Year, EPSN noted.

While Rob Gronkowski may be giving some thought to retirement, Tom Brady has already decided that he will be back next year. The 40-year-old quarterback is under contract through the 2019 season, and has shown no signs of slowing as he won the NFL MVP this season and threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

In an interview with Westwood One Radio, Brady responded to remarks from Patriots team owner Robert Kraft who said he could envision a scenario where Brady hangs up his cleats.

But Tom Brady wasn’t ready for it.

“Why does everyone want me to retire so bad?” Brady said (via ESPN). “I’m having fun, the team is doing good. I know I’m a little bit older than most of the guys, but I’m really enjoying it…. So I’m not thinking about retirement.”

Rob Gronkowski did not say when he may be making a decision about whether to retire or keep playing. He is currently under a six-year deal worth $54 million.