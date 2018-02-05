‘One Piece’ Chapter 894: The Fight Continues

Fans can expect the fight between Luffy and Katakuri to enter into a whole new level in the coming Chapter 894 of Eiichiro Oda’s hit One Piece manga series. In the previous installment, it was revealed that the StrawHats Pirates captain finally gained mastery over his Observation Haki, ensuring that this fight is going to get even more interesting. But more importantly, it looks like the boys will bringing out their big guns in the upcoming fight as they will be mixing Observation with another type of ability that they are both capable of: the Conqueror’s Haki.

Luffy Masters Observations Haki

One of the exciting reveals in the recently released One Piece Chapter 893, which can already be read from online sources such MangaStream, is that Luffy finally managed to gain mastery over his Observation Haki. As he fought with Katakuri, one of Big Mom’s daughters, Flambe, launched sneak attacks on him to help the Sweet Commander secure a victory.

The first needle was able to hit Luffy’s leg which drastically limited his movement and resulted in Katakuri wounding the Straw Hat with his trident. However, when Flambe attacked the second time, Luffy successfully dodged the soundless needle attack, which was only possible due to the fact that he was finally able to gain mastery of the ability.

What this ultimately means is that a fully functional Observation Haki will increase Luffy’s battle prowess drastically. It would become harder for Katakuri to successfully deal additional damage to him because, just like the Sweet Commander, he will be able to anticipate attacks before they happen.

Kakaturi Gets Serious As Well

Unfortunately, it won’t just be Luffy who will be leveling up in the next round. Katakuri will also be bringing out what could be his best move after acknowledging that Luffy is already his equal in the field of combat.

One of the biggest surprises that were revealed in the latest chapter is that Katakuri actually has Conqueror’s Haki as well. This is an interesting development indeed, as every fan knows by now that Luffy has the same ability as well. Will the battle be finally decided based on who has the most domineering Conqueror’s Haki ability?

Katakuri’s Actions Admired By Fans

Despite being one of the bad guys, Katakuri has been steadily gaining admiration from fans, especially based on what he did in One Piece Chapter 893. When he realized that it was Flambe’s needle attacks that caused Luffy to temporarily lose focus, he was actually angry with his sister for interfering with what he calls a fight between men.

In fact, to even the odds, he stabbed himself in the same area where Luffy’s injuries are located. In addition, he seemed to have lost the urge to hide his true appearance and even revealed his fearsome fans to Flambe and her subordinates, which caused them to flee in shock and terror. It looks like Oda is painting Katakuri in a totally different hue compared to his siblings, and one can only hope for the complex character to stick around even after the current arc is concluded.

