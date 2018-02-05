New ‘Attack On Titan 2’ Trailer Shows Off Brutal Gameplay On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch games lineup for mature audiences continues to grow with the release of Attack on Titan 2 on March 20, and fans can now get a glimpse of how the game plays on the console through the latest trailer. In addition to its Switch release, Attack on Titan 2 is also heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (digitally via Steam) the same day.

Much like its predecessor, Attack on Titan 2 is a fast-paced brawler that puts the player into the intense battles from the anime series. Players utilize a “monocular tool” to plan and execute dramatic aerial moves to bring down their Titan foes. Among the new features is the ability to get to know the other characters in Town and further develop your relationships with them. These “Town Life” segments are also spotlighted in the Nintendo Switch gameplay trailer; although, viewers should note the footage is from the Japanese version (see below).

Fans who are sold on the sequel can pre-order the game on the platform of their choice to get some recently revealed bonuses, but the goodies are slightly different depending on the platform selected. Pre-ordering the Nintendo Switch or Xbox One digital version nets players a set of eight additional costumes. The collection includes a “plain clothes” outfit for each of the following characters: Armin, Bertholdt, Christa, Eren, Levi, Mikasa, Reiner, and Ymir.

Plain clothes costumes for Mikasa and Armin are part of the pre-order bonus for ‘Attack on Titan 2.’ Koei Tecmo

The pre-order bonuses are the same when reserving either the Standard or the Digital Deluxe version. However, the bonuses do differ when getting Attack on Titan 2 for the PlayStation, as the costume pack only comes with six of the aforementioned costumes (Reiner and Bertholdt are not included). However, players do get a set of six PSN Avatars as an added perk.

On Steam, four of the costumes are being gifted with the game if purchased during the game’s first month on the store. This “Plain Clothes” four pack includes Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and Levi. This same pack is being offered with all digital purchases for anyone who misses the pre-order opportunity on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One as well.

To see the gameplay footage of Attack on Titan 2 on the Nintendo Switch for yourself, check out the trailer below. (Be advised the footage does not pull any punches, considering the game is anticipated to have a Mature rating per the ESRB.)

Koei Tecmo gives a more in-depth look at Attack on Titan 2‘s battle system in the following trailer, which is applicable to all platforms.