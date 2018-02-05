Kylie Jenner’s Secretive Pregnancy: All The True And Untrue Rumors Unveiled In ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Tell-All Clip

Kylie Jenner’s secretive pregnancy has become a widely talked about topic online since rumors emerged in September, 2017, and it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is setting things straight on several speculations in an adorable YouTube video.

The 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul has finally given birth and confirmed rumors that she is pregnant at the same time on Sunday, via a statement posted on her official Instagram page.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan started her statement with an apology to her fans and explained why she kept the entire thing secret, despite massive coverage on rumors swirling around her mysterious pregnancy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she said.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

According to E! News, Kylie Jenner’s rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, was spotted at the hospital where she was admitted with her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian, and best friend Jordyn Woods.

Shortly after, she posted a link to a now-viral video that summarizes Kylie Jenner’s secretive pregnancy: from the moment she and her loved ones found out about the news to the moment her baby let out her first cry.

In the clip titled “To Our Daughter,” Kylie’s pal, Jordyn Woods, acted as the narrator and introduced key moments during the 20-year-old new mom’s pregnancy. It also confirmed some of the most speculated turn of events in her pregnancy, including her very private and “very pink” baby shower and her alleged tumultuous relationship with Travis Scott.

According to a past report from the Inquisitr, the young Jenner organized a pink pajama party in November, 2017, where her close friends and the rest of her brood were present. This was confirmed in Kylie’s adorable pregnancy journey video.

Footage showing some of her friends and KUWTK momager, Kris Jenner, imparting their message to Kylie’s daughter, and sharing their thoughts about how she would be as a mother, were incorporated in the 11-minute clip.

It also featured some hints about the real status of her relationship with Travis Scott, which has been highly speculated during Kylie Jenner’s secretive pregnancy, especially during her third trimester.

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, insider sources from several media outlets noted how Kylie had been feeling a bit disappointed at her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend and even “regretted” having a baby with him. It was also thought that Travis Scott might miss the birth of their daughter.

However, Kylie’s tell-all clip set this straight and revealed that she was with Travis during a number of visits to her doctor. It also showed how she spent ample time with his family when she was five months pregnant, based on the footage included in the YouTube video.

Interestingly, Travis’ inclusion in the YouTube video might have just debunked all rumors that the couple are in a tumultuous relationship, as he appeared to be present during every step of her pregnancy and was even with the Lip Kit mogul during the yuletide season to present her with their baby’s first pair of sneakers.

In a E! News’ report, a source also revealed that the 25-year-old rapper appeared to be very proud and happy of his new baby.

“He seems so happy and just keeps rubbing her head and saying, ‘Daddy’s here. Daddy’s here,'” the insider said.

Kylie Jenner’s tell-all clip also showed how she didn’t hold back in indulging in food to make her baby healthy, which might also confirm speculations cited by Radar Online that she gained a lot of weight during her pregnancy.

Of course, several rumors, like the crazy theory about Kylie being Kim Kardashian’s surrogate, that were quite farfetched, were also debunked in the clip as it showed Kylie very pregnant while holding newborn Chicago West.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her bouncing baby girl with Travis Scott on February 1, 2018.