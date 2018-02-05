Johnny Depp’s Ex, Amber Heard, Forced To Pay Up In Court, Plaintiff Cites Star’s History Based On Depp Divorce

Amber Heard has had to pay up recently, after a court ruled in favor of the production team of London Fields, a film that has remained the subject of legal drama and is even said to have been the igniting force that led to the split between Heard and her now-ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

On January 31, a judge sanctioned Amber Heard to pay up nearly $7,000 for failing to appear in court for her deposition in the case. The Aquaman star claimed she was unable to make the court date because she was in Australia filming. The judge on the case did not cut the beauty any slack and insists that Amber pay the sum in full for not attending.

As The Blast reminds, the deposition was a part of an ongoing $10 million lawsuit that was filed against Heard last year for her alleged breach of contract and failure to follow through on “performance and promotional obligations” on the film London Fields. Amber reportedly failed to fulfill all expected “acting services,” and did not attend the Toronto premiere, which the star was to attend based on the contract.

Producer Chris Hanley’s company, Nicola Six, cited Amber Heard’s very public divorce proceedings during which Amber Heard also failed to appear for deposition, thereby presenting evidence that the actress has a history of not appearing for depositions. The court therefore ruled in favor of Nicola Six on the matter. The case carries on.

As noted, the dramatic demise of Heard and Depp’s marriage has been rumored as linked to the film London Fields. Claims have been made that Johnny Depp was not happy about certain explicit scenes in which Amber was to be filmed, and apparently visited the set of the film, where the notable actor made things quite tense.

Metro reminds of the lead up to Heard opting out of scenes and potentially to the end of her marriage to Johnny Depp.

“The documents also reportedly claims that Heard – who split from Depp in May 2016 and went on to accuse Depp of physically abusing her – had approved the raunchy scenes but then ‘reversed course, apparently under perceived or actual pressure from Depp (who, according to Heard, was extremely jealous)’.”

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Johnny Depp has denied all abuse allegations, yet continues to be negatively impacted due to the claims made against him by his ex. Heard has since dated billionaire Elon Musk. The two split up in August of 2017, yet appeared to be back on over the holidays and on through January. New rumors suggest Elon Musk and Amber Heard have once again called it quits.