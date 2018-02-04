Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Tweets About Ignoring Suicidal Lover Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Texas pastor Jeremy Vuolo, recently raised a few eyebrows by sharing some advice for a woman with a suicidal lover. The words he tweeted were not his own, but they had some of his Twitter followers begging him to be more cautious about offering counsel on social media.

On Friday, Jeremy Vuolo took to Twitter to share a lesson about love with his followers. He didn’t mention Jinger Duggar in his tweets, instead choosing to quote John F. MacArthur, the pastor at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California. The short anecdote that Jeremy passed along to his followers was about the dark side of love, and it was originally told by British evangelist Alan Redpath.

“Alan Redpath tells the story of a young woman who came to her pastor desperate and despondent. She said, ‘There is a man who says he loves me so much he will kill himself if I don’t marry him. What should I do?'” Jeremy tweeted. “‘Do nothing,’ he replied. ‘That man doesn’t love you; he loves himself. Such a threat isn’t love; it is pure selfishness.'”

A few of Jeremy Vuolo’s followers had positive responses to his tweets, with one fan praising him for sharing Redpath’s “beautiful wise words.” However, others criticized the Duggar husband for endorsing the idea that a potentially suicidal person should simply be ignored. Jeremy did not respond to any of the criticisms.

“Get what you’re saying but I think you need to be careful when you talk about ignoring suicidal people,” read one response to his tweet.

“More like mental illness…in need of professional help. God calls people to be psychiatrists to help people just as much as he calls people to be ministers,” wrote another commenter.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Jinger Duggar’s husband seems to be doing a lot of thinking about love. Shortly before he shared the story about the lover who threatened suicide, Jeremy tweeted another MacArthur quote explaining how the amorous emotion is tied to selfishness.

"Many Christians seem to think of [love] only in terms of nice feelings, warm affection, romance, and desire. When we say, 'I love you,' we often mean, 'I love me and I want you.' That, of course, is the worst sort of selfishness, the very opposite of agapē love."@johnmacarthur — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) February 2, 2018

According to Patheos, “agape love” is the “self-sacrificing” affection that the God of the Bible has for his children. Jeremy Vuolo’s tweet makes it clear that he believes that agape love is far more important than romantic love, but this doesn’t mean that he completely ignores his spouse so that he can spend all day trying to prove to that he deserves the holy affection of a higher power by praying and studying the gospel. On Jinger’s birthday, Jeremy proved that he still puts plenty of effort into wooing his wife by surprising her with a romantic candlelit dinner.

Jeremy hasn’t revealed whether he and Jinger Duggar have anything romantic planned for this Valentine’s Day, which will be the expectant couple’s last as a twosome. They didn’t yet have Instagram pages last year when they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife, so this will be the first time that fans will get a chance to see how the Counting On stars romance one another for the holiday.

Jeremy might use religious quotes to let his valentine know how he feels about her, but he probably won’t be sharing any stories about suicidal lovers and criticisms of romantic love on February 14.