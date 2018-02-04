Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Father-In-Law Let’s Due Date Slip In E-Mail; Shotgun Wedding Rumors Confirmed

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has been battling rumors that she and husband, Austin Forsyth, conceived their baby before marriage since they announced her pregnancy. Originally, fans were positive she and Austin had sex before they were married due to the enormous size of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s belly. Since then, fans have been speculating about her due date and if the family will conceal her giving birth earlier than planned by altering the timeline of Counting On and waiting to post pictures of her baby until it looks as though she and Austin got pregnant after marriage.

Although getting pregnant before marriage is typically not a big deal, in the Duggar family, it is huge due to the fact that they are extremely religious. Non-married adult children must be chaperoned with their love interest and cannot even kiss until their wedding day.

While Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has been careful to keep her due date a secret, her father-in-law Terry Forsyth accidentally let it slip.

Joy-Anna’s in-laws own Fort Rock Family Camp, which is a re-creation of an Old West town that operates a camp, worship and invites guest speakers to come talk about their Christian faith.

Recently, there has been controversy over Terry inviting Mike and Debbie Pearl, authors of To Train Up a Child that encourage corporal punishment. Several concerned people wrote into the camp, only to get emails back from the family defending both spanking and hitting their children and inviting the pair to speak.

Hanging with the bros!❤️ A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Feb 1, 2018 at 8:59pm PST

However, in one email, Terry let the receiver in on Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s due date. It is likely Terry Forsyth didn’t expect the person to then show the email to Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray, a Facebook page that routinely criticizes the mega-family.

In the email, Terry told the anonymous receiver that Joy would be due in two weeks. The correspondence was dated January 31. This would put Joy’s due date on Valentine’s Day, and would also prove that Joy and Austin did conceive before marriage.

An average human gestation is about 280 days or 40 weeks. This means that the pair consummated their relationship just a few weeks before their wedding.

Of course, due dates can be variable and are not always 100 percent accurate, but it is likely the pair did become pregnant before they walked down the aisle, providing Terry is correct when repeating his daughter-in-law’s due date.