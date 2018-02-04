Netflix Adds More Foreign Shows

Netflix is betting big on foreign shows. The video streaming site is now adding more European shows on its platform. Netflix recently brought in Rodolphe Belmer to its 10-member board, expanding the breadth of its global and entertainment experience. Belmer has served as CEO of Eutelsat, the leading satellite operator in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder, and chief executive said that the company is looking forward to benefiting from Rodolphe’s wisdom and global perspective.

On December 1, 2017, Netflix streamed Dark, a German family drama with a spectacular spot and a supernatural twist. In a short span of 20 days, Netflix announced that it will be renewing Dark for the second season. The series, watched by millions around the world, received critical acclaim for its new-era storytelling and mind-blowing plot twists. The series premiered at Toronto Film Festival last year, a report by Variety stated.

Netflix has also renewed Suburra, the series, the first original Italian Netflix crime thriller.

The show was produced by Cattleya and Rai Fiction and was released last year in over 190 countries. The Italian series is based on the novel of the same title. The show, which focuses on the deadly battle between organized crime, corrupt politicians, and the Vatican, is set in Rome.

Now, Netflix has acquired the award-winning French-Canadian film Les Affamés, written and directed by Robin Aubert. According to the press release by Netflix, the film stars Marc-André Grondin, Monia Chokri, Micheline Lanctôt, Brigitte Poupart, Charlotte St-Martin, Marie-Ginette Guay Luc Proulx and Édouard Tremblay-Grenier. The movie is produced by Stéphanie Morissette and C.S. Roy.

Netflix is all set to release First team: Juventus this month. The first three episodes of the show will be aired on February 16. First team: Juventus is a Netflix original docu-series following the stories of the Italian powerhouse football club. The second part will be released later this year.

Netflix will release The Alienist, starring Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning, and Luke Evans. The show will launch on April 19 on Netflix. Last month, Netflix aired French movie, Blockbuster by July Hygreck.

From the looks of it, Netflix will rope in more foreign productions.