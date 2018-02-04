Cynthia Bailey’s Boyfriend Denies Cheating As ‘RHOA’ Star Admits She Still Loves Peter Thomas

In last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, newcomer Eva Marcille made an accusation against Cynthia Bailey’s boyfriend Will Jones that may threaten their relationship. Cynthia started dating Will Jones after divorcing Peter Thomas after six years of marriage and about nine years of dating.

Marcille claimed that Will introduced a different girlfriend at a fundraising event for her fiancé Michael Sterling.

Will Jones told Cynthia Bailey that he has not had a girlfriend for about three years and strongly denies that he introduced a different woman to Eva Marcille as his girlfriend.

In an interview with US Magazine, Jones states that he met Eva for about 10 minutes and suggests that she may have mistaken the introduction of the woman that accompanied him to the event.

“Any woman that I’m with, I’m going to validate them because that’s what a gentleman does. I’m going to introduce them to somebody as ‘Hey this is my lady, this is my woman friend’ because that’s what a gentleman does. So, I don’t know maybe it just got taken out of context, I don’t know, what can I say.”

In the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10, Episode 10, Cynthia confronts Peter about leaving Kandi Burruss’ Essence Magazine cover party without saying hello. Thomas says that he was not comfortable approaching her while she was on a date, and Cynthia admits that she was unsure whether introducing them would have been appropriate.

Cynthia admits that Peter was special, which is why he is the only man she married after he teased her that Will Jones is more her type.

In another clip of Episode 10, Cynthia admits that she still loves better but in a platonic way. The RHOA castmates Porsha and Kim Zolciak believe that Cynthia is still in love with Peter in a romantic way.

Will Jones explained that Cynthia did not want to be exclusive when they started seeing each other. They were both dating other people and Jones later admitted that he would rather have an exclusive relationship with her.

Cynthia felt that she met Jones too early as she promised herself not to get into another relationship suddenly. It will be another week before Episode 10 of RHOA airs, but it seems like Cynthia and her boyfriend may call it quits for the time being.