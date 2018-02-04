‘Saturday Night Live’ Videos: Melania Trump Helped By Obama, Jackie O, Hillary As Donald Dons PJs, Eats In Bed

First lady Melania Trump has a new video of Cecily Strong’s impersonation of Melania to enjoy. As seen above, the Saturday Night Live version of Mrs. Trump featured her getting help from Jackie Kennedy – who was played once again by Natalie Portman in the iconic role and featured the famous pink outfit that Jackie wore on the fatal day her husband was killed. Hillary Clinton arrived as Kate McKinnon to talk about being married to an allegedly adulterous affair-having husband. Even Martha Washington popped up to help Melania, as played by Aidy Bryant. Michelle Obama waxed on about her perfect black marriage and her strong arms, as played by Leslie Jones.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Melania is reportedly a fan of Cecily’s impression of Mrs. Trump. The most recent sketch featured Melania trying to psych herself out in order to look happy for her husband’s first State of The Union address. That’s when a bevy of former first ladies appeared to speak with the Melania character and offer their own advice about getting through hard times with their husbands.

Another popular SNL video from Saturday, February 3, can be seen below, with President Donald Trump being portrayed by a pajama-clad Alec Baldwin eating in bed while talking about doing his P90x exercises as he speaks via phone with the Fox & Friends crew. Hope Hicks comes out of the White House shadows to be played by Cecily, who claims that her role was as surprising as anyone else’s sudden job in the White House.

Steve Doocy was portrayed by Alex Moffat, as a blonde and happy Ainsley Earhardt was played by Heidi Gardner. Brian Kilmeade was portrayed by Beck Bennett as a surprised Louis Farrakhan showed up on the conservative show, played by SNL newcomer Chris Redd.

Whereas the above videos are among the most popular on SNL’s YouTube channel, additional popular sketches from Saturday night can be viewed below.

WATCH: SNL's Melania Trump gets advice from former first ladies ahead of the State of the Union https://t.co/vz0PflxkzK pic.twitter.com/nHfyeCPW8D — The Hill (@thehill) February 4, 2018

The Weekend Update segment about Black History Month has swelled to enjoy more than 100,000 views within hours.

The Weekend Update segment about the controversial four-page memo recently released is also a popular video on the SNL YouTube channel, along with the ones featuring Mr. and Mrs. Trump’s characters.