‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Blackmails Victor With Paternity Secret, Needs Getaway Plan

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be in a tailspin as her world comes crashing down. Not only has Nick (Joshua Morrow) discovered her hidden stash of money in the bathroom duct, but J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is closing in on her furrowing money away as Alexandra West from a duplicate Fenmore website she created. Young and the Restless spoilers state that in a sheer state of desperation, Chelsea blackmails Victor (Eric Braeden), something that she would never do if she had been thinking rationally.

Victor finally has his family together after nearly losing them. Y&R viewers know that Nikki (Melody Scott Thomas) and Victor reached an agreement where she would move back into the house and they would present a united front to the world. Of course, their marriage is only a convenient arrangement and not a marriage in the true sense of the word. However, Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Chelsea will threaten Victor’s new and still fragile familial ties and try to force him to help her. Y&R fans know that nobody threatens the Mustache and gets away with it, so it’s not likely to work out for Chelsea either.

Last year, Victor shocked Chelsea when he informed her that he knew Adam (formerly Justin Hartley) and not Nick was Christian’s father, according to Inquisitr. Chelsea is about to turn the tables on Mr. Newman and ask for his help since someone else knows who Christian’s real father is. Other Young and the Restless spoilers on CDL state that Chelsea will receive a text message asking her if she enjoyed her visit with Christian’s father. Chelsea will have just returned from the columbarium and at the time of receiving the text, she will be sitting in Victor’s office.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea will freak out and tell him that someone else knows their secret. According to She Knows Soaps, she will get the message on Friday, February 9. In panic mode, she could tell Victor that if the truth gets out and they find out that Victor knew Christian’s paternity all along they would definitely resent him. The whole Newman clan would gang up against him again. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea will demand that Victor, the king of making people disappear, will help her get away from the mess that she created for herself.