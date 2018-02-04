‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Panics, Tessa And Mariah Share A Moment, And JT Gets A Job Offer

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for February 5 reveal that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will ask J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) for an update on the Fenmore’s case. Cane (Daniel Goddard) will overhear the conversation and will not like it. Lauren will let Cane know that she asked for J.T.’s help before leaving the club. After she exits, Cane will warn J.T. about helping Fenmore’s break his contract with Chancellor Industries. He agrees to forget it, but he warns it better not happen again.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) lets Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) know that she saw her go upstairs with Arturo (Jason Canela) last night. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki wonders if Phyllis is there to watch her do the “walk of shame,” but Phyllis insists she is happy for her. She tells her, “You go girl.”

Upstairs, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) wonders why Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is at work so early. She wonders why Tessa keeps showing up at work very early.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick (Joshua Morrow) informs Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that he’s going to use the money she donated to build a children’s playground at the complex. Nick seems upset that Nikki increased Arturo’s pay. Chelsea feels that Nikki must have had a reason to bump up his salary. Phyllis calls Chelsea to let her know that Lauren wants to do a press release on the hacking. Chelsea isn’t happy about that and believes it is a bad idea.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) exchange words over Brash & Sassy and Abby (Melissa Ordway). Victoria calls Ashley out on meeting with Lily (Christel Khalil) and wonders what she’s planning.

J.T. shows up with some food. He fills her in on his chat with Lauren and how Cane blew up. Victoria doesn’t think Cane is a good boss and suggests J.T. comes to Newman Enterprises to work. Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. isn’t sure that’s a good idea, but Victoria insists. She offers him the Head of Security position. J.T. promised he would think it over and let her know.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashley and Victoria get into another argument. It’s clear there is a power struggle between them; the fight might get ugly in the next few days.

At Crimson Light’s, Mariah tells Sharon (Sharon Case) that she thinks Tessa is homeless. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon refuses to let her move in again. Mariah understands, but she feels terrible for her. Sharon warns her daughter to keep her guard up around Tessa.

#YR CDN Recap: Ashley and Victoria clash repeatedly at Newman Enterprises…it's getting nasty! https://t.co/9qAYrKse6W pic.twitter.com/ksqIlBmvVL — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) February 2, 2018

At Jabot, Lauren and Phyllis meet with Chelsea. They inform her that J.T. got a lead on Alexandra West. Soon, J.T. will have some answers.

Nick arrives to talk to Sharon. He overhears Mariah talking about Tessa being homeless. He cannot understand why Mariah would have anything to do with her after she stole her journal. Mariah asks Nick to let her stay in a vacant unit in his building. Nick didn’t like the idea at first, but after a few minutes, he agrees.

Back at Jabot, Chelsea doesn’t like the idea of a press release. J.T. arrives with news that Alexandra West is deceased, so the hacker is using her identity. He wants to get a warrant for the bank video. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea thinks it’s a bad idea and could be bad for her brand. She thinks they need to take the write off and move on.

Mariah arrives at Hamilton-Winters group just as Nick sends Tessa the tenant application via email. Mariah explains Nick will let her stay in one of his vacant units. Tessa smiles and tells Mariah she’ll never forget this.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis arrives at Crimson Lights and discusses the situation with Sharon. She tells Phyllis about the money Nick found in Chelsea’s wall.

At the penthouse, Chelsea lies to Nick and says that Lauren decided it was best not to go through with the investigation.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.